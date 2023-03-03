Todd Chrisley’s new car was purchased before he began serving 12 years in jail for bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best star decided to buy a seriously flashy convertible worth over $250,000.

In the days before Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison, they went grocery shopping with their daughter Savannah. It wasn’t just basic necessities they bought though, as the Chrisley Knows Best star shopped for a car.

Todd now owns a classic convertible. In June 2022, Todd and Julie were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion and submitting false documents to banks to take out loans and fund their lavish lifestyle.

Todd Chrisley’s new car

Todd bought a new car, a 1960 Chevrolet Corvette, which was shown on Chrisley Knows Best. The episode where he purchased the convertible was filmed as part of a handful of episodes filmed before his conviction.

The red car is a classic and was admired by his wife Julie while he sat in the driver’s seat of his flashy purchase, which has a four-speed function. He also pulled up to Savannah’s house to show off his new whip.

Julie’s father, Harvey Hughes, appears awestruck as he says: “You’ve got to be kidding me – a ’60 Corvette! Son, you know some of the best memories I have in my life start with a ’60 Corvette.”

Chrisley Knows Best: Todd named the convertible

Chrisley Knows Best showed Todd naming the convertible. He named it after the late American actress Jayne Mansfield, to which Harvey exclaimed that the car “is not a girl.” Todd later took Jayne to a classic car show.

Jayne is remembered as the 1950s and ’60s Playboy Playmate who, while under contract at 20th Century Fox, was known for her well-publicized personal life and publicity stunts.

Todd said he “only bought it because I look good in it,” admitting that he wouldn’t know about any of the car’s internal systems. Julie was also in favor, calling the convertible “amazing” and an opportunity for Todd and Harvey to bond.

He bought the car before his conviction

Todd purchased the car months before he was convicted of a $30 million tax scheme in November 2022. Online car marketplace Autotrader has a selection of active listings for a 1960 Chevrolet Corvette with the same color detailing.

The car has a range of prices, costing anywhere between $71,000 and $259,000 depending on the condition. He has since had to wave goodbye to his new car for 12 years while he serves time at FPC Pensacola.

