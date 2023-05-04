Lindsie Chrisley has opened up about her dad Todd Chrisley’s infamous ‘Chick-fil-A’ altercation on her Coffee Convos podcast, but what did she say and what actually happened?

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for bank evasion and tax fraud earlier this year.

Todd’s daughters, Lindsie and Savannah Chrisley both have their own podcasts and don’t shy away from speaking about their parents in prison, as well as sharing funny stories about the two who shared their lives on screen in Chrisley Knows Best.

We take a look at what Lindsie said about Todd’s infamous Chick-fil-a incident, and what actually happened.

Lindsie addresses Todd Chrisley’s Chick-fil-A confrontation

While speaking on her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Kailyn Lowry, Todd’s daughter Lindsie revealed her dad had an altercation with someone in the restaurant who he called: “egg on legs.”

“Remember when I told you about my dad getting into it with some lady at the Chick-fil-a, and he called her egg on legs?” Lindsie asked Kailyn.

In hysterics, Kailyn laughed: “No I don’t think you ever told me that.”

The conversation came up as Kail was speaking about her experiences of enquiring about getting lipo and a boob job, as the two said BBLs don’t look good when people’s legs aren’t in proportion.

Todd opened up about the altercation on his Chrisley Confessions podcast

It isn’t the first time the confrontation has been mentioned, as although Kail hadn’t heard the story, Todd spoke about the altercation on his Chrisley Confessions podcast back in August with his wife Julie Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best star said there was a reason for describing her as “egg on legs” as he said Julie was giving him a look like “you don’t have to describe her looks.”

Speaking on the incident which happened when their sentencing was announced, Todd told the podcast the women came up to him in the restaurant to ask him how he is ‘with an edge.’

When Todd replied “fine” the woman said: “Well, I would think the answer for someone who just got a conviction as you did would not be fine. I just wanted you to know that my family and I celebrated the conviction.”

Todd then went on to claim the woman was saying derogatory things about his daughter Lindsie, where he explains he will “drag anyone who comes after his kids.”

He went on to explain when the woman said he had been convicted of a felony, Todd responded back: “If you haven’t been convicted for looking the way you do, there’s hope in the justice system.”

He did say ‘the devil came over him’ to say things like that but was riled up, and said some things he shouldn’t have said when she was badmouthing him and his daughter in Chick-fil-a which he calls “God’s house.”

“If you’re going to come up to someone you don’t even know and find joy and gratification in their heartbreak, what does that say about you as a person?” Todd concluded.

Savannah opens up about how her parents are doing in prison

On her Unlocked Podcast, Savannah also opened up about how parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were getting on in prison.

The star revealed that the two haven’t been able to talk to each other since they entered prison four months ago, and how hard it has been for them after being married for almost 30 years.

Savannah also revealed how she has a hard time getting into serious relationships as her life has been “put on hold.”