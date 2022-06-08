Todd Chrisley's net worth has plummeted but lawyer vows to appeal fraud charges













The Chrisley family arrived on reality TV fans’ screens in 2014. Todd, Julie, Nanny Faye and the rest of the clan let the cameras in on all their shenanigans, which usually included pulling pranks on one another and entertaining USA Network viewers.

The then Atlanta-based family put on a peachy front when it came to their reality TV show but now Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, Insider reports. Fans are now curious to know Todd Chrisley’s net worth in 2022.

Photo by: Charley Gallay/USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty of fraud and tax evasion

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty on federal charges, including bank fraud and tax evasion, Associated Press reports.

After about three weeks of testimony from prosecutors and witnesses, the jury found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty on June 7th, 2022.

In August 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley were federally indicted on 12 counts including wire fraud. The pair pleaded not guilty to the charges but were indicted again in February 2022.

Associated Press reports Todd and Julie were found guilty of: “Conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to the office of US attorney Ryan Buchanan in Atlanta. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion, and Julie Chrisley was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.”

Todd Chrisley’s attorney, Bruce Morris, said he was “disappointed” by the verdict and expects to appeal.

OMG: Todd Chrisley pays tribute to Aunt Frances, Nanny Faye’s “best friend”

Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Todd’s Instagram post in 2019

In 2019, Todd took to Instagram to say he and Julie had “nothing to hide”.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has taken to Instagram on multiple occasions to share court documents with his followers and provide proof of his comments on the Chrisley Confessions podcast.

However, now Todd and Julie have been found guilty of the charges they could face up to 30 years in prison, as per Insider.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s net worth in 2022

Despite being a reality star for almost ten years and running multiple businesses, Todd Chrisley’s net worth is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to stand at $1.5 million in 2022.

At one point in his career, we reported Todd had a net worth of $50 million but that this had plummeted in 2021.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Todd and Julie bought a $3.4 million home outside Nashville in June 2019, where they currently live.

NO WAY: What does Todd Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best do for a living?

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK