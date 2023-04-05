Savannah Chrisley has revealed in the latest episode of her podcast that she made a suicide attempt as a teenager. She explained that she turned to her dad, Todd Chrisley, who helped her through the difficult time.

In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Chrisley spoke to Dr. Daniel Amen as the duo discussed brain health.

Savannah Chrisley also spoke about what she has suffered over the past couple of years and what makes someone feel suicidal. As they were discussing this topic, Savannah opened up about a previous traumatic time.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Savannah opened up about her suicide attempt as a teen

On the podcast, Savannah asked Amen about the rise in suicide rates. Savannah explained: “So, the reason I ask is from a personal experience. I had tried committing suicide.”

She explained that she has “never really spoken about it before.” Chrisley continued: “But I took a bottle of pills, and obviously it didn’t work because I’m sitting here today, thank God, but ever since then I feel like with my brain, my memory, it’s the most frustrating thing in the world, ’cause it feels so foggy.”

In response, Amen wanted to know whether she would be open to undergoing a brain scan to give some idea of her brain’s health.

Amen told Savannah that they should take a look at it: “Because if you had clarity, and now you don’t then something happened. If you can see it, then you can go to rehabilitate it.”

Savannah recalls the morning after her attempt

Savannah previously spoke about her mental health struggles on her podcast. In the episode, she explained that her parents going to jail exacerbated her struggle with mental health. Todd and Julie Chrisley’s jail time is a combined 19 years, which the couple are serving after their federal tax fraud case.

In the episode, Savannah spoke about her teenage suicide attempt and said that she “suffered from really bad depression.” She continued: “I remember that next morning waking up and there being a devotional that my dad had gotten in his email.”

Savannah recalled the morning after her suicide attempt and explained that the devotional was Romans 8:28. It states that “whatever hardships and adversities you go through, God’s gonna turn around and use it to your advantage.”

This completely changed her perspective and she went from having “anger” toward God to having understanding.

Todd Chrisley ‘saved’ Savannah after tragic suicide attempt

Savannah revealed that despite appearing on a reality show, she was great at hiding her depression. She said that both of her parents knew what was going on and were always there for her, specifically her dad.

Speaking about her father, Todd Chrisley, Savannah revealed: “I say that he saved me because he invested so much time and energy into me, and making sure I knew it was OK to feel, and that I’m not the things that people say about me, and he really dug deep in helping me to identify my trauma and just letting me know I’m not alone, no matter how alone I felt.”

Savannah’s anti-depressants made her look inwards

During the past year, Savannah went to the doctor and received anti-depressant medications.

However, she questioned whether she was doing as much as she could to make herself feel better, naturally. Chrisley decided she needed to take a break from social media, work out more and eat healthier foods.

Daniel Amen didn’t approve of Savannah Chrisley’s takeout meals. Such as having a Chick-fil-A for breakfast on the way to school, a can of Dr. Pepper, or fried chicken minis. Although, it appears she is already eating well, as Savannah Chrisley ate Caviar just the other day.

Amen very open to helping Savannah make a change, for her brain. By the end of the interview, the duo decided to work together.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free at 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.