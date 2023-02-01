Todd Chrisley sent an “inspiring” email to his daughter from jail as her parents serve 12 years for tax evasion and bank fraud. Chrisley fans are in tears after Savannah read the email on her podcast.

Savannah Chrisley’s parents Todd and Julie were sent to prison in January 2023, where they will serve 12 years and seven years respectively. She has since opened up on Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley about how she’s feeling since they reported to jail.

She took to her podcast on YouTube to read out an email from her father Todd, in which he wished her a good morning, encouraged her to show people the “real Savannah” and asked how she slept.

Todd Chrisley sends prison email

Todd sent his daughter Savannah a prison email. She read out the message on her Unlocked podcast released on YouTube, which stated: “I want you to give yourself some grace, fall in love with the real Savannah.”

Todd added:

Remember to gain the world and lose your soul, then what do you have? […] I can’t wait to tell you about my dream the second night I was here and how so many folks here are misunderstood.

The email continued: “I’ve never been more proud of you and the young woman you are becoming […]. Please tell my sweet Chloe how much I love her and always remind Grayson that he’s my heart and soul.”

Savannah spills on Unlocked podcast

Todd had sent Savannah the email the day before she visited him at FPC Pensacola. He told her he “looks forward to getting all up in your personal business” and that he “loves her to the moon and back.”

She also opened up about her brother Grayson, who she is looking after, revealing he had a breakdown the night before she filmed the Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast.

Savannah gave insights into how her mother Julie is doing. She said she’s “doing really well,” adding she “knows it sounds crazy to say that” but goes on to say Julie has made friends and is keeping busy.

Viewers of Savannah’s Unlocked podcast have called the email “inspiring,” with many admitting they sobbed while watching the “heartbreaking” January 31 episode.

She visited Todd as her parents serve time

Savannah revealed she visited Todd in prison, which gave her a “sense of hope and peace.” It comes as Nanny Faye Chrisley and Todd’s other daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, took the hours-long trip to visit.

She added on the Unlocked podcast: “It’s weird to say going to a prison camp gave me peace, but one thing I will say is I’ve never felt the presence of Jesus more than I did in that room.

“It’s such an overwhelming feeling. I’m sitting there in a room with my dad and all these other men and never felt the presence of Jesus like that. The people in there are so misunderstood and I hope this podcast will soften hearts.”

Savannah opened up about how “tough” it was to say goodbye to her parents from home knowing it was the “last time they would potentially be in the free world for god only knows how long.”

