As Todd and Julie Chrisley approach month five of their 19-year combined prison sentences, multiple sources have claimed the pair are struggling, and that Todd is now feeling ‘hopeless’ and overwhelmed with ‘guilt’.

Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley rose to fame when their show, Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014. The show went on for a successful ten seasons until the most recent had to be cut short due to their convictions of bank fraud and tax evasion.

We take a look at what sources have said about Todd Chrisley‘s time in prison.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Todd Chrisley is reportedly ‘struggling’ in prison

Just after daughter Savannah said on her podcast that her mom Julie Chrisley was ‘struggling’ more than her dad in prison, The Daily Mail reports that a source close to the family has said that Todd is also struggling behind bars as the ‘true reality’ of their situation has finally set in.

The Chrisley Knows Best star is known for his bubbly and upbeat personality on the show, however, sources report that the 54-year-old is “not a happy camper on the inside like he was on the outside.”

The insider told the publication that Todd Chrisley was starting to feel ‘hopeless’ as they continued: “12 years is a very, very long time and it already feels like a lifetime to him. Todd is starting to feel hopeless. He is aware that his greed caused all of this.”

They also added that the ex-reality star, who prides himself on his looks is looking ‘worse for wear’ and has ‘let himself go’.

“He is not able to get skin treatments and his hair is no longer dyed blonde. He is looking worse for wear.”

Back in February, Todd’s daughter Savannah said Todd had ‘changed’ as she told her podcast listeners it was ‘weird’ seeing her dad with grey hair:

“He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted a representative of Todd Chrisley for comment.

The Chrisleys conviction

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud. Todd was given 12 years, whereas Julie was given seven.

Both Chrisleys were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also charged with wire fraud.

The two are serving time in different facilities, as their daughter Savannah Chrisley recently revealed on her podcast that they’ve had no contact since their sentences began back in January.

The couple’s 25-year-old daughter also confirmed they were appealing the conviction and said it is now just a ‘waiting game’ as they have denied any wrongdoings.

Savannah denies rumors her parents’ relationship has been strained

Previous reports had said Julie and Todd Chrisley’s relationship was struggling in prison however, Savannah shut down ‘nasty rumors’ in a Mother’s Day post to Julie.

In the caption, to her 2.7 million followers, the star wrote:

“And to clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart – my parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before.”