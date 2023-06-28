Todd Chrisley’s book is being written in prison, as he spills new secrets about the early development of his marriage to Julie. She actually rejected him twice, Savannah Chrisley tearily confessed while reading a snippet of the developing story on her podcast. So, how is Todd doing in prison?

Recent news on Todd Chrisley‘s 12-year prison sentence reveals that he is getting busy with his writing skills. He has already achieved TV fame on The USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. Now, Todd is writing a book that includes important details about trying to win over his wife Julie, who is serving seven months in jail.

Todd Chrisley’s book

Todd is writing a book in prison. He is writing about his marriage to Julie while he serves 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, with Savannah giving hints about what he has penned:

She [Julie Chrisley] got pregnant, and she told my dad, she was like, ‘I am not marrying you. This is my baby. I’m gonna raise my baby. If you want to be involved in his life you can, but I’m raising my child.’

His prison book is not the only book being written by a Chrisley family member. Savannah teased a new tell-all book on her Instagram and revealed that she is writing about her life “from the beginning to the now.”

How is Todd doing in prison?

Todd is in “such a better place” and “making the most of” his sentence, according to his daughter Lindsie Chrisley on her Southern Tea podcast. He follows a busy schedule in prison including cleaning, alongside his book writing.

He had already “made great friends” with fellow inmates just two months into his sentence. “On my last visit with my dad, I couldn’t stop telling him how great he looked,” Lindsie said of how her dad is coping.

“He looks very, very good. I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better a little bit longer and a little bit grayer,'” she continued. “His spirits are great. He is just embracing the process there with the people that are also serving time.”

Savannah tears up over a book snippet

Savannah revealed on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, released on June 28, that her mother, Julie, initially refused to marry Todd after becoming pregnant with the couple’s oldest child, Chase Chrisley, 27.

She said: “I think my mom was in her early 20s when she got pregnant with Chase, my older brother, who’s 14 months older than me. My dad had just come off a divorce, he had two kids, and my mom was the preacher’s daughter.”

Savannah became emotional and touched on the contents of Todd’s book:

He talks about the first time he saw my mother, how he felt, how he would just go into the bank just to be able to see her, and she wouldn’t give him the time of day. She told him, she was like, ‘I’m not marrying you, just for you to make the same mistake you made with your first wife’. He asked her twice, and she told him no.

The Chrisley Knows Best star added, “And now, look at them, 27 years later.” Julie and Todd continue to be married but are serving prison time in separate prisons, and often get visits from their children.

