Lindsie Chrisley has shared her opinion on Abby Lee Miller after she gave some insight into Todd Chrisley’s prison sentence.

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. Abby Lee Miller spent just under one year in prison for her own fraud sentence from 2017 to 2018.

Let’s take a look at what Chrisley’s daughter said about Miller’s ‘inappropriate’ comments…

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance

Abby Lee Miller warns Todd to ‘be careful’ in jail

On the most recent episode of Lindsie’s Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie first touched base on Miller’s prison sentence. Before sharing how she felt about Miller sharing her perspective on her parent’s prison sentence.

Miller previously called Todd Chrisley “very bougie” and said he would have a hard time adjusting to life behind bars. Miller shared: “He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels.”

Abby shared that she and Todd then exchanged a few DMs about what life is like in prison. The Dance Moms alum added that she told Todd he needs to “be careful” in the messages.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lindsie Chrisley calls Abby Lee Miller’s comments ‘very inappropriate’

The Chrisley Knows Best star was unsure of whether to address the topic on her podcast but in the end, she decided to share her thoughts.

Lindsie began: “I don’t mean this in a petty way and it’s probably going to come across as a little petty, but what she did, in my opinion, was very inappropriate.”

Lindsie said: “She aired what she claimed was private communications with my dad … it’s a betrayal. … She should know better. I don’t believe she would have been brazen enough to do this if my dad hadn’t been incarcerated.”

Lindsie Chrisley says Abby Lee Miller spoke out to ‘gain press’

Todd’s daughter shared that she was disappointed in Abby Lee Miller for airing her father’s private direct messages. Chrisley even called out Miller’s team who would “know” that everything in her family is being reported on.

When Todd Chrisley messaged Abby Miller before, the TLC star also revealed what he said to the public. Therefore, Lindsie thinks “she wanted to gain press for her project.”

Lindsie encouraged the former Abby Lee Dance Company owner to use her platform for better things, before asking her to “have some dignity.”

Chrisley said: “I can assure you there’s no concern over towels or soap. I’d like to encourage her to give back to her community … thirsty for headlines.”

Lindsie then took a personal hit at Abby: “For what it’s worth, I didn’t like her on Dance Moms anyway. That’s me just being petty spaghetti.”