Todd Chrisley’s daughter Lindsie has opened up about the “different processes” which have stopped her from being able to visit stepmom Julie Chrisley in prison.

In a recent episode of PodcastOne’s The Southern Tea, Lindsie Chrisley opens up about her dad’s 12-year-long stint at a Florida prison for fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisley Knows Best star also opened up about not being able to see her stepmom, in prison.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lindsie Chrisley hasn’t visited Julie Chrisley in prison

The Chrisleys’ sentencing sees them face a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion in November 2022. Julie is currently spending seven years behind bars and her stepdaughter is desperate to see her.

Lindsie told fans of her Southern Tea podcast that she has been trying to schedule a visit to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Now, Lindsie is finally speaking out about the hardships of trying to visit her stepmom Julie Chrisley in prison.

Lindsie says process to visit her step-mom is ‘frustrating’

The daughter of Todd Chrisley and his ex-partner Teresa Terry opened up about the “different process” between seeing her dad and step-mom.

She said in an April 12 podcast episode: “I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet.” She revealed that the processes “have been a lot different than communicating with my dad.”

Lindsie continued: “I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding visiting. So, it’s been a little bit frustrating.”

Lindsie Chrisley shares an update on parents

However, Lindsie has been keeping updated with how Julie is getting on through her sister Savannah Chrisley and grandmother Nanny Faye. The duo has told Lindsie that her step-mom is “doing very well.”

Just last week, Lindsie gave an update on her dad, who she said: “looks very, very good.” She added that Todd is in “great spirits.”

The 33-year-old explained: “My last visit with my dad, I couldn’t stop telling him how great he looked. He looks very very good. I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage