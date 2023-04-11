It has been a tough Easter weekend for the Chrisley family, as Todd celebrated his first birthday behind bars on Thursday, April 6.

The family rose to fame in Chrisley Knows Best, their hit docuseries on USA Network. The show followed the family around Atlanta and Nashville as they flaunted their luxurious lifestyle.

Todd Chrisley‘s daughter Savannah admitted on social media that she knew Easter would be a struggle amid her parents’ prison stints. Let’s take a look at how the family paid tribute to Todd on his birthday.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley shares Todd’s first birthday in prison was ‘tough’

Savannah Chrisley shared parts of her Easter weekend on Instagram with followers. She spent time with her siblings and friends and even posed next to a swimming pool as she enjoyed the sunny weather.

However, Savannah did acknowledge how difficult the weekend had been, without two main members of their family.

She shared alongside a scenic photo of the pool at sunset: “Tough day without mama and daddy… we can do it though! Our resurrection [sic] is coming ❤️.”

The 25-year-old, who stepped in and took custody of the Chrisley siblings amid her parents’ sentencing; revealed that this was her first Easter weekend without her parents.

Chrisley shared in a separate post: “In 25 years I have never spent a single holiday without my sweet mama and daddy.”

Todd Chrisley celebrates his first birthday in prison

That’s right, Todd Chrisley has just celebrated his first birthday in prison as he turned 54 years old.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud in November 2022. After completing their sentences the duo will each serve 16 months of probation.

The patriarch of the family is currently serving his 12-year term at a facility in Florida, while his wife is serving a seven-year sentence at a facility in Kentucky. Todd and his wife Julie have never spent a birthday apart in the 30 years that they have been together.

The Chrisley children post birthday tributes for Todd

It is without a doubt that Todd’s children missed him on the special day, as they all paid tribute via Instagram.

Savannah shared a selfie with her siblings and a heartfelt message. The caption read: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you’ll ever know. It’s been 80 days … 80 days since I last received a ‘goodnight my angel’ text or and ‘I love you more.’ GEEZZZ how I miss them!!”

She added: “My parents have also been together almost 30 years … and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today … I’m imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!!”

Todd’s son Chase Chrisley criticized the justice system in his birthday message. In a previous post, his sister Savannah slammed the prison system.

The 26-year-old wrote: “Words can’t describe how much I miss you, this will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won’t be together but we are together in spirit.”

Todd’s eldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley wrote a Bible verse and added photos of the father-daughter duo to her Instagram Story. Lindsie has been in contact with her father and has revealed that Todd Chrisley made friends and is keeping in “good spirits” in prison.