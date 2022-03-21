Tom and Katie say cheers to friendship less than seven days after their split













Fans were left heartbroken last week after Vanderpump Rules favourites Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their breakup after being together for over a decade. However, the news isn’t all bad as the couple were spotted having dinner and drinks this week as they appear to be remaining close friends.

Reality Titbit did some digging and we have all the latest updates on the relationship of our Pump Rules favourites, Tom and Katie.

RELATED: Raquel Leviss’ birthday revealed as Vanderpump Rules Season 9 ends

Inventions That Changed History | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 9084 Inventions That Changed History | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/t2LXEvYDgVU/hqdefault.jpg 976733 976733 center 22403

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Tom and Katie were spotted having dinner and drinks

Since the breakup, there appears to be no bad blood between the couple and they have said themselves that they still “love each other very much.”

Just a few days after the pair announced their split they reunited for a friendly afternoon at a bar and restaurant in LA. They were spotted on Saturday 19 March at Mister O’s which is a popular restaurant in Studio City.

Both shared videos and pictures on their Instagram story showing fans that the two bubbas were still very much friends. Tom shared a picture of his soon to be ex-wife which she reposted with the caption “it’s all good.”

Tom Schwartz and Katie breaking up means he can finally date Tom Sandoval and bring Vanderpump Rules to its organic conclusion — Russell (@RussellFalcon) March 16, 2022

The pair ended their marriage on good terms

Though the news came as a shock to many fans and a lot of their audiences are very upset for them, they appear to be remaining good friends and clearly still respect one another. The pair announced the break up on March 15 to which Katie said:

After 12 years of an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness. Katie Maloney, Instagram

Tom also made a similar post but he also included the fact that the decision to end the marriage was Katie’s, however, he wanted to highlight that he was not the victim.

CHECK IT OUT: Vanderpump Rules fans seriously hate the name of Katie and Ariana’s sandwich shop

Katie appears to be thriving since the breakup

Understandably, Katie’s fans were worried about her well being when they received the breakup news and wanted to know how she was doing. On Sunday, March 20 Katie took to her Instagram to update her fans on how she was doing, to which she said:

I’m actually doing really good. Feeling really loved and supported. I feel very hopeful. I’m on a pursuit of happiness, I want to feel my soul. And of course, I want to prioritize my career goals. Katie Maloney, Instagram

It seems to be Katie is focussing on herself and the future of her career. We hope the pair remain friends and wish nothing but the best for both of them.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK