











While The Oprah Winfrey Show has been off air for more than a decade, who could forget the moment when Tom Cruise declared his love for then-girlfriend Katie Holmes.

As the Top Gun star reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 2022 sequel to the 80s classic we look back at the iconic moment.

Tom Cruise declaring his love for Katie Holmes remains Oprah’s most iconic moment

Looking back on The Oprah Winfrey Show’s 25-year run on-air, you can’t forget Tom Cruise’s infamous couch jump moment.

Cruise appeared on the classic chat show in May 2005 in promotion of the film War Of The Worlds, which hit cinemas the following month.

During his feature, he gushed about his then-new girlfriend Katie Holmes as he told Oprah he was “in love.”

He explained: “I’m in love and it’s one of those things where you want to be cool, like, ‘Yeah I like her’. That’s not how I feel.”

Throughout the show, he was seen to not be able to contain his excitement and as he even jumped onto Oprah’s couch before later bringing Holmes out and introducing her to the audience and Oprah.

Cruise’s couch moment caught Oprah off guard

Those who have watched Tom Cruise’s feature on The Oprah Winfrey Show will remember Oprah’s look of surprise as he leapt onto the coach mid-conversation.

Reflecting on the moment, Oprah told ABC News in November 2005, the host admitted it was “wilder” that it translated on screen.

She explained: “I was just trying to maintain the truth for myself because I couldn’t figure out what was going on.”

Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey and Jackie Evancho attend Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular at the United Center on May 17, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.

A look at Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes relationship

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes began dating in 2005, although Holmes had previously that she had a crush on Cruise.

A month after, the Top Gun actor declared his love for Holmes on Oprah, the couple announced their engagement.

Holmes and Cruise welcomed their daughter Suri in April 2006 and tied the knot seven months later.

The couple were married for six years before it was announced they went their separate ways in 2012.