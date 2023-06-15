Tom Holland hinted that he used his “rizz” to “make” Zendaya fall in love with him and the subtle reference to their relationship melted many fans’ hearts.

Zendaya and Tom Holland rarely share personal details about their relationship and even a small glimpse into their romance is a huge gift to their loyal TomDaya fans.

In a new interview, the Spider-Man actor shared how their romance began and hinted that he used his own “rizz” to “make” his MJ fall in love with him.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Tom Holland hints how he used his “rizz” on Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood’s most favorite couples and a new update about their relationship made a huge buzz on social media.

In an interview with Buzzfeed Celeb on Twitter, the Hollywood star admitted that he has no rizz, saying: “I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz. My brother Paddy has ultimate rizz.”

However, he revealed how his own “rizz” would have worked to make someone fall in love with him, making many fans believe that he described how his romance with Zendaya started.

“I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other,” he explained.

The 27-year-old continued: “Definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That’s kind of where my rizz is at.”

Zendaya celebrated Tom’s birthday

While Zendaya and Tom have opted to be tight-lipped about their relationship, the Euphoria actress made sure to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday with an adorable tribute on Instagram.

Tom turned 27 years old on June 1 and Zendaya marked his birthday with a snap in the water, placing a heart emoji inside a heart shape Tom created with his hands.

A second picture showed the 27-year-old star standing on some rocks with a gorgeous sunset as Zendaya placed a heart-eye emoji on the image.

The 26-year-old actress also showed her support for Tom’s newest project, Apple TV+ thriller series The Crowded Room.

Zendaya and Tom met in 2016

Tom and Zendaya met on the set of the 2016 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming where they played the roles of Peter Parker and Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones.

The couple first sparked relationship rumors when they were photographed kissing in a car. Tom confirmed their romance on Instagram with a picture of Zendaya, followed by the caption: “My MJ”.

In December 2021, they made their much-awaited debut as a couple on the red carpet of Spider-Man: No Way Home.