











Stereo Kicks singer and former X-Factor winner, Tom Mann, has spoken out about how the day his bride Dani died suddenly was the "worst of his life".

The singer has taken to social media to thank fans for their support three weeks after announcing the death of his bride-to-be, on the morning of their wedding.

On June 20, the 28-year-old singer shared the tragic news of his fiancée’s sudden death. Two years after their wedding was delayed, Tom Mann announced Dani Hampson passed away on the morning of their wedding.

Though the musician has not shared the cause of her death, he returned to Instagram by posting a three-week update. Tom thanked fans for the well-wishes and messages that the family has been receiving the last couple of weeks.

Tom describes losing Dani on their wedding day

X-Factor contestant Tom Mann has spoken for the first time about what it felt like to lose his bride-to-be Dani on the day the couple was supposed to tie the knot. The 28-year-old recently shared the details of what he describes to be “the word day of his life”.

Through his Instagram stories, the Stereo Kicks musician shared a touching message with his 115k followers. Tom attached two images of the couple and another of Dani holding their baby son Bowie.

Despite the heart break, Tom shared his gratitude for the messages the family has received since the news was shared on June 20, 2022.

“Nearly 3 weeks on from what will always remain the worst day of my life. Still in shock & still no words – my beautiful Dani is an indescribable loss,” the caption begins.

It continued: “Nothing can be said or done but I need to acknowledge the immense amount of love, kindness & support that Bowie, Dan’s family, my family & I have received. It has overwhelmed us.“

“In this darkest of times, it is extremely difficult to feel anything other than sadness, let alone gratitude, but we have found glimpses of feeling that union of love that has come from far & wide for our Dani. She was the best of the best, and that is a testament to her. Thank you,” the singer concluded.

What happened to fiancée Dani Hampson?

Dani Hampson tragically lost her life on June 18, 2022, at the age of 34. Dani gained recognition due to his boyfriend’s fame as the winner of 2014’s The X Factor.

Their wedding was postponed for two years due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic. The couple was meant to tie the knot on June 18, 2022. Tragically, she passed away on the morning of the same day.

The cause of her death is still unknown. The couple, alongside their son Bowie, had just returned from a trip to Sardinia, Italy.

“A sign of my unconditional love to you”

Two days after announcing the devastating news, the 28-year-old singer returned to Instagram dedicating a poem to his wife. The Stereo Kicks singer shared a poem his fiancée had posted herself years before.

It reads: “You fall, you rise, you make mistakes, you live, you learn. You’re human, not perfect. You’ve been hurt, but you’re alive. Think of what a precious privilege is it to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, and to chase the things you love.

“Sometimes there is sadness in our journey, but there is also lots of beauty. We must keep putting one foot in front of the other even when we hurt, for we will never know what is waiting for us just around the bend.”

On the day of her death, the singer promised to wear the ring that “he was always supposed to wear as a sign of his unconditional love to her”.