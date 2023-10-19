Tom Sandoval discussed Scandoval with comedian Nikki Glaser on the Everybody Loves Tom podcast, explaining why he was engaged in an affair with Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss.

It’s been seven months since Scandoval shook the internet, an infidelity that no one predicted. The Vanderpump Rules gossip was so shocking that even media outlets such as Time covered the fiasco, turning reality TV into mainstream news.

In September, Bravo resident villain Tom Sandoval launched his ironically-named podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, welcoming celebrity guests to ask all the hard questions regarding his affair. Sandoval was joined by fellow VPR star Tom Schwartz and FBoy Island host, Nikki Glaser.

Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval was an ‘addict’ for Raquel Leviss

Speaking to Nikki Glaser about his mindset during the affair, Tom agreed with the comedian that he was “an addict” for Leviss as if he was “on a drug”.

The 40-year-old admitted that he was “way too emotionally wrapped up into it to be thinking logically,” when asked if he expected to be caught.

“It was all I thought about,” the singer said. “It was out of control. It’s something I never thought I would get wrapped up in. And here I am, I’m just so wrapped up in it and unable to pull myself away from it.”

The Bravolebrity added that his infidelity stemmed from his personal insecurities, though he insists it is not an excuse.

“I’m like, how could I ever get a girl like this, this young beautiful girl? I had such low self-esteem,” Tom continued.

The conversation comes six months after Tom Schwartz branded Raquel as “heroin” to Sandoval, who “got lost in the sauce”.

Raquel auctions Tom’s items for $15K

Raquel Leviss voluntarily entered The Meadows, Arizona mental health facility in April 2023 for three months after the scandal broke out.

Since her departure, Raquel has only posted on Instagram three times, the latest being a promotion for her eBay bids auctioning off Tom’s belongings.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old sold a 14K lightning bolt necklace for $5300. The retail price was $765, which she purchased to match the one famously worn by Tom.

The reality star confessed the accessory “was significant to who [Sandoval] became in my life,” but she’s since made her stance clear on Tom with her listing:

“This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does,” it reads.

The second eBay listing was for two black rhinestoned TomTom hoodies, one of which she wore on day three at Bravo-Con. The hoodie was also the “same style hoodie I boldly gave to Andy Cohen on WWHL the night everything blew up in my face,” Leviss wrote.

The apparel was snapped up for $9500.

She continued: “I can’t rewrite history, but I can use something from my darkest days towards a good cause.” All proceeds will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Ariana Madix also turned her heartbreak into money

Ariana Madix cashed in on her distastrous love life just three weeks after it hit headlines. The 38-year-old seemingly fired jabs at her ex with her merch line.

According to Tom, Team Ariana sold $200K worth of apparel, which featured quotes such as: “It’s not me, It’s you,” and “Bad B****** Only”.