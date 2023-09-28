Months after his Vanderpump Rules romance scandal, Tom Sandoval is attempting to make amends with his new podcast, Everybody Loves Tom. The real question is: do they really? Nevertheless, it’s a genius way to poke fun at his haters.

As if the world hasn’t talked about Tom Sandoval and his love life enough in 2023, the man himself will be spilling the tea.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, is taking the backlash in stride with his new podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, which is possibly the most ironic title in existence. Even Tom knows, as made clear by his podcast staff who politely informed him that fans have been calling him “scumbag” and “Sando-vile”.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

A shirtless Tom Sandoval is making sure you love him after new podcast

If you thought Tom’s entertainment career would be down the drain after Scandoval, you couldn’t be any more wrong. In case you forgot, the Bravolebrity admitted to cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss, who was friends with Madix at the time.

Not only is Tom currently starring in Fox’s Special Forces amid his redemption arc, but the TV star just dropped the first episode of his new podcast, Everybody Loves Tom – a very bold title indeed.

In one teaser, Sandoval can be seen sitting on a film set during his lunch break as a crew member informs him about potential podcast names.

“We have been working with a focus group and we asked people to describe you, and these are the words that they were using the most,” the employee says.

“Great. Hit me with it,” Sandoval responds.

The staff continues: “Okay, here we go. Scum devil, Sando-vile, narcissist, Sand-awful, scumbag, cheater, liar, scumbag…”

“I think you said scumbag already,” Sandoval interjects, prompting the crew member to remind him: “Sorry, they used that a lot.”

The reality star-turned-singer eventually decided on Everybody Loves Tom. “Yeah, it’s perfect,” he concludes.

A second clip shows Tom marching up to his podcast mic before effortlessly stripping off his shirt.

“This is a podcast, so they’re [listeners] not gonna be able to see you with your shirt off,” a producer reminds, to which he confidently replies: “Oh, they’ll know.”

Ariana Madix’s Dancing With The Stars debut honored her VPR revenge dress

Tom’s project announcement comes just one day after Ariana wowed the Dancing With The Stars judges with her tango.

But it was her costume of the night that had the internet talking.

The 38-year-old gave a nod to the famous red revenge dress she wore at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which marked the first time Sandoval and Leviss faced the Vanderpump cast post-scandal.

“Does anyone find it to be not a coincidence that Tom Sandoval is announcing his podcast literally the day after Ariana’s first night on DWTS?” a suspicious fan asked.

It’s unknown if it was a deliberate move, but Ariana is totally over the drama.

“My life has been a roller coaster in the last year,” Madix said on DWTS. “My partner of nine years and one of my best girlfriends were having an affair behind my back. And everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television.”

“But this scandal does not define me,” she added.