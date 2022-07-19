











Love and Hip Hop star Tommie Lee and musician Yung Miami were caught having a heated discussion, and the entire incident was captured on a video that’s doing the rounds on social media.

Several fans who came across their argument started questioning their age difference. It comes after a video shared by a Twitter account called Gossip Of The Tea showed Tommie walking up to Yung Miami and addressing an issue.

Tommie accused Yung Miami of making comments about her, but the latter denied any wrongdoing. Tommie says in the video: “You trying to act like it’s some s*** when it ain’t. Stop trying to get attention still.”

Tommie Lee and Yung Miami drama

A viral video posted to Twitter on July 19 shows Tommie Lee and Yung Miami having a heated discussion in the street. Tommie does most of the talking, and accuses Yung Miami of writing some “weird a** s*** on the blog.”

Yung Miami and her friends are heard telling Tommie “it was funny.” Tommie responds to that with: “I’m never going to touch this b****.” She is then seen telling someone trying to hold her back to: “Get off.”

Twitter users claim Tommie is upset with Yung Miami because she wrote a comment about her on a blog. The drama comes less than a year after Tommie had a fight with Akbar V after saying she had “no endorsements.”

Most have come to the conclusion Tommie was “pressing” Yung Miami, but others are convinced LAHH star Santana was the person the feud was directed at.

Revealed: Tommie’s age and birthday

Tommie is 38 years old at the time of writing. Born on June 19, 1984, many are in shock she is having drama at her “big age”, especially as she is several years older than Yung Miami.

One fan wrote: “Tommie upset as the girl liked something on IG about her?!! At her big age?! She can’t be serious!”

Another penned: “Imagine still trying to fight at your grown age.”

How old is Yung Miami?

Yung Miami is 28 years old at the time of writing. She was born on February 11, 1994. The musician, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, was born in Florida and is in a girl group with 29-year-old JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson).

Several fans who watched the video believe the heated discussion with Tommie would have been different if JT was there, as they think she would have stuck up for her best friend Yung Miami.

Santana was also present at the argument. She is 28 years old. Following the drama, one Twitter user reacted: “This woman [Yung Miami] has a whole career and two kids to think about – why would she risk that for Tommie?”

