











Tommy Fury’s boxing ring showdown with YouTuber Jake Paul could be in jeopardy after he was refused entry to the US. He was due to fly over with his team for a press conference but says he was stopped at the airport for an unknown reason.

The Love Island star and boxing brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is due to go head-to-head with Jake on August 6 in a live pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

But after being denied entry to the US for a press conference he was due to attend, it’s not looking good.

Tommy, who is dating Molly-Mae Hague after meeting her on the ITV2 show, took to his Instagram story today to explain what happened and that he has no idea why he wasn’t allowed to travel.

Entry denied

Tommy said in a video: “So I just want to come on here and set the record straight before anyone else tries to.

“Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport, ready for the press conference, ready to fly out, and as soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and was told by the Homeland Security officer that was there that my Esta has been denied and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason I apparently know.

“I can stand here and say I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA, like I say I’ve been training for a fight this whole time and that’s all I’ve been doing.

“I have no clue why they will not allow me to travel today, and neither does any of my team or my lawyers so now I’m having to go to the embassies and all this stuff to try and resolve it and I’m in the middle of training, guys.

“I don’t know why this has happened today, it’s a massive shock to me and my whole team, obviously it’s a matter that needs to be resolved, it’s government issues, it’s a lot bigger than the fight right now and I’m trying to get it sorted but I just wanted to let you know where it was at.”

How Jake Paul reacted

It didn’t take long for news of Tommy’s travel woes to get back to Jake, but it seems he didn’t believe him.

Jake called Tommy out in a scathing tweet, accusing him of making excuses in order to avoid their clash in the ring.

He posted: “Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little b***h. #TommyFumbles”

Tommy had been promoting the fight on Instagram, and had even told Jake he would soon wish he’d kept his name out of his mouth.

Just a few days ago, he shared a poster for the fight and wrote: “On August 6th you’re gonna wish you just stuck to fighting those paid off MMA fighters and kept my name out of your mouth

“Official press conference and tickets on – sale this Wednesday, June 29th at 11AM.”

Of course, the press conference is unlikely to go ahead tomorrow now – or if it does, Tommy certainly won’t be there.

Why can’t Tommy travel to the US

While Tommy says that he, his lawyers and his team have no idea why he was denied entry to the US, and that he’s done “nothing wrong”, TMZ reports it’s Tommy’s family’s alleged ties to an Irish crime boss that have stopped his travel plans.

The publication reports US officials have put a travel ban on any fighters, managers and promoters with ties to wanted man Daniel Kinahan.

Kinahan, who helped found the MTK Global boxing promotions company that used to rep Tyson Fury, is currently on the run from authorities.

He’s accused of running a huge drug and firearms trafficking operation in Europe and there’s a reward of up to $5 million on offer for anyone who can provide information that could lead to his arrest.

And law enforcement sources tell the site that even fighters with the most tenuous of ties to Kinahan are being barred from traveling to the US as part of the federal investigation.

Tommy appears to have zero connection to Kinahan, but it’s the fact the latter used to represent Tyson that has stopped Tommy heading to New York for the press conference.

Reality Titbit has contacted Tommy’s representatives for comment.

