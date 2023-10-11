Little People Big World’s Tori and Audrey Roloff both attended an influencer event but fans noticed that they hadn’t acknowledged each other on Instagram.

It’s been nearly one year since Little People Big World (LPBW) premiered its latest season, with no confirmation from TLC about the future of the show. Luckily, the Roloffs have remained active on social media, giving viewers a regular update.

2022 saw Zach Roloff fall out with his father, Matt, over farm negotiations, during which the latter refused to sell his son a portion of the family property. The disagreements have caused distance between Zach and Tori Roloff with the other members and fans are speculating that Tori and her sister-in-law, Audrey, aren’t on “friendly” terms either.

Tori and Audrey Roloff hint at ‘weird’ relationship with Instagram error

After 17 years of LPBW, Tori Roloff is a full-fledged influencer, having celebrated two million Instagram followers last week. The mom of three recently embarked on a solo work trip, which turned out to be the same event that Audrey and Jeremy were also invited to.

Both women shared glimpses into the cozy fall event, including a yoga session, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that they both failed to acknowledge each other despite being in the same room.

The Roloff ladies also didn’t work out next to each other, leading Reddit fans to believe they were on “awkward” terms.

“They never want people to know they hang out, don’t know why,” a user commented.

A second person added: “They will spend the whole weekend pretending the other isn’t there. How awkward for those around them that know they’re SILs.”

“Lmao that IS weird. And Tori didn’t tag Audj either,” another noted.

One person suggested that they purposefully avoided mentioning each other to “get people talking” and because they had different target audiences.

12 hours after fan concerns, the TLC stars posted a selfie together on their respective Stories.

Tori and Zach ‘snubbed’ from Matt’s family appreciation message

On Sunday, Little People patriarch Matt shared a heartfelt Instagram post thanking Audrey and his children for visiting the Roloff Farm pumpkin path.

The 62-year-old dedicated the message to Audrey, his daughter-in-law, and went on to tag all his other family members, except for two: Zach and Tori. Even Jeremy was mentioned despite his absence on the day.