Tori Roloff is a devoted mom to her three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, but the Little People Big World star has shared “frustrating” news about her youngest child.

Tori Roloff has earned a loyal following with her relatable parenting struggles as a mother of three, and the Little People Big World star took to Instagram Stories to share the recent issues she’s having with one-year-old Josiah.

Credit TLC UK YouTube channel

Tori Roloff opens up about ‘frustrating’ period with Josiah

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old revealed she was “having a rough morning” with her “opinionated” youngest son, before panning the camera to show Zach Roloff and Josiah on a father-son stroll.

“Josiah just tends… I think he’s just a really frustrated kid, like tends to get angry a lot faster,” Tori explained. “Our other kids never really threw tantrums… Josiah tends to do that.”

She continued: “So Zach and I are just trying to navigate how to parent this because we don’t want to encourage the behavior.” The TLC star went on to recall how she was involved in a “power struggle” with their toddler since he wanted to go outside but refused to put his shoes on, as instructed by his parents.

” We’re just trying to navigate how to teach Josiah to communicate that he’s frustrated or communicate what he wants instead of yelling it at us and throwing himself on the ground,” she added.

“Just because it can be embarrassing as parents and it can be really difficult and frustrating for us as well.”

Luckily, their peaceful morning resumed after prayer and calmly speaking to Josiah.

Tori whisked Jackson off on mother-son Disneyland trip away from family

Tori’s honest confession comes two days after the reality star took her eldest child, Jackson, on a trip of a lifetime to Disneyland in California.

Jackson, six, embraced the Halloween season in his adorable Captain America costume, while his mom rocked the famous sequinned Minnie House headband.

“A Disney trip for the books! I loved spending 1:1 time with my oldest,” Roloff captioned the social media post. “We won’t soon forget this one.”

Their mother-son getaway included riding teacups, playing with lightsabers, and posing with Spider-Man.

Fans slammed Tori for excluding Zach, Lilah, and Josiah from the trip, but Tori cleared things up in a Q&A session.

“Lilah didn’t want to come, and Zach isn’t as big a fan as J and I. Josiah had no opinion. Lol,” she answered.

Despite her daughter’s love for princesses, Roloff explained that she isn’t comfortable with loud noises and at three years old, she is too young to enjoy the busy theme park. With Zach also staying home, it sealed the deal for “daddy’s girl”, Tori said.

Tori responds to pregnancy rumors amid continued speculation

Speaking of her Q&A session, the influencer has shared her latest opinion on welcoming another bundle of joy following fan gossip that she was pregnant with a fourth child.

It looks like the Roloffs will remain a family of five for a while as Tori replied with a simple gif of a man wagging his finger, meaning “no”.

Pregnancy speculation emerged as early as July 2023 when Tori posed in a Minnie Mouse T-shirt and black shorts for a family snap promoting a Disney giveaway. Some fans were more focused on her appearance and questioned whether she was expecting again. Roloff swiftly hit back: “No she’s not.”

The whispers came just one week after admitting she and Zach were “100%” sure that they were done with three kids, noting that she feels “super overwhelmed” at moments.