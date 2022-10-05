Tori Roloff's latest video about coffee has LPBW fans 'never feeling more seen'











Little People Big World’s Tori Roloff has had fans in stitches over on her Instagram, with her latest video having fans screaming “relatable” in the comment section.

Tori often posts TikTok videos on her Insta to her 1.8 million followers and she loves nothing more than to show her comedic flair to her fans, and her latest voice-over video has done just that.

Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 11354 Power Trip | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cQq1GELi_Ic/hqdefault.jpg 1108018 1108018 center 22403

Tori’s latest coffee video

The Instagram video has already received thousands of likes with fans in the comment section describing the mother of three as their “spirit animal.”

During the video, Tori can be seen being a busy mother as she holds her youngest son, Josiah in one hand and a huge iced coffee in the other. In the video Tori is speaking over audio that hilariously says:

Roses are red, mornings are tough, I suck at poetry…coffee.

Nothing more needs to be said. We can probably all relate to the audio and fans of the reality TV star definitely can. Watch the video below.

View Instagram Post

Fans say they have “never felt more seen”

The video received a whole lot of love and fans of the mother shared that in the comment section. One person even dubbed Tori their “spirit animal.”

Another said, “I’ve never felt more seen. This will be known as my anthem.” Somebody else let Tori know just how much they love her, saying, “Oh my God Tori, you’re so funny !! 😂And yes, Thank God for coffee !! I’m right with u on that 1. Hi Josiah !!”

Another fan penned, “Lol you’re always on point with these, love it!!” More fans expressed their love for the star’s reels saying, “You are hilarious! Love your reels!!”

View Instagram Post

Tori just celebrated baby Josiah’s five-month birthday

Just a day before Tori posted the iconic coffee video, she posted an adorable picture of baby Josiah, celebrating his five-month birthday.

During the post, she shared with fans all the things that her son has got up to in his short lifetime. In the caption she wrote:

Josiah officially got kicked out of mom and dads room, even though he still doesn’t want to sleep through the night. He started eating solids! He loves oatmeal and sweet potatoes!

In true Tori fashion, she ended the post by making some funny comments, saying, “Mom and dad are looking forward to days of not being woken up at 4 am but we’re trying to love every stage of this guy’s life because he truly is the best baby ever!! We love you, Josiah Luke!”

Fans also shared their birthday wishes with baby Josiah in the comment section.

View Instagram Post

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK