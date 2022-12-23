Tori Spelling revealed she has been in hospital due to breathing difficulties and slammed haters who claimed she had ‘faked’ her illness.

Spelling told followers she was “too sick to work” and was instantly met with backlash, as reported by US Weekly. However, she has had enough of people “gaslighting” her and decided to put the trolls in their place.

Tori is now in hospital and undergoing tests. Let’s get the lowdown.

Tori Spelling hospitalized for tests

The 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 21 to post a selfie from her hospital bed. In the caption, she began by explaining how the last 24 hours had panned out: “Here I am in hospital since late last night.”

Spelling’s symptoms included struggling for breath, high blood pressure, and dizziness. In the end, doctors decided to run tests in an attempt to get to the bottom of her illness.

She confronted trolls: “To all of you who gaslit me when you were told I was too sick to work, well here I am. How about next time take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare.”

Tori described herself as a “hustler” and “workaholic” who always chooses work. However, when she was admitted to hospital due to being “low on oxygen” she decided to put her health first.

Some fans felt she was “faking” illness for attention. However, Spelling hit back at haters by explaining it was serious as they were “running a battery of tests.”

Tori concluded her message by sharing her desire to get better ahead of the holiday season. She exclaimed: “I wanna get home to my kids.”

Tori Spelling surrounded by family amid health battle

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star isn’t the only member of her household to get ill recently. In an Instagram Story on December 12, she shared that three of her children had gone down with flu.

Tori told her Instagram followers that five-year-old Beau was out “three weeks sick from school” suffering from fever, a blocked nose and nausea.

Thankfully, the actress has a lot of family members around to look after her. Aside from husband Dean McDermott, his son Jack, 24, is living with them at the minute. Tori also revealed during the Monday, December 19 episode of the “ReWives” podcast that they also have her adopted stepdaughter Lola, 17, living with them.

Spelling gushed in the podcast: “We have a big blended family right now. The more the merrier!”

