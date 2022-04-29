











Even if you aren’t an avid watcher, we all know about RuPaul’s Drag Race as it is probably one of the most groundbreaking and popular shows of the 21st century. Mama Ru started the programme to pave a way for the drag queens of the world to have a safe space to express themselves and their creativity whilst also having a chance to snatch a crown and become the drag superstar of the world! (and $100K of course.)

Throughout its 14 incredible seasons so far we have been introduced to some of the most iconic queens of all time but sadly some of these legends haven’t had the easiest journeys, and some are no longer with us.

Reality Titbit is taking a look back at some of the worst tragedies of RuPaul’s Drag Race, from Chi Chi DeVayne to Tamisha Iman and more. Check it out.

Chi Chi DeVayne

Chi Chi’s passing was probably some of the most shocking Drag Race news we ever heard. Her unexpected death broke the heart of friends and fans across the entire globe.

The Drag Race legend died at just 34 after a serious battle with pneumonia. RuPaul was heartbroken by the news and said that she would always be remembered for her infectious personality – and we couldn’t agree more – Ru said:

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ I extend my deepest sympathy — from our family to hers.” RuPaul

DeVayne – aka Zavion Davenport – passed away in April 2020 after being hospitalized with pneumonia. They had been previously admitted for kidney failure and DeVayne had an immune issue called scleroderma where her body’s immune system would attack her organs and blood vessels.

Tamisha Iman

Tamisha is another iconic queen to have faced multiple hardships in her life. The queen was very transparent during season 13 and opened up about her battle with colon cancer during the first episode.

The 41-year-old spent years beating cancer but thankfully she did. Tamisha also spoke about her three biological daughters as well as her multiple drag daughters. Tamisha has her own drag house called House of Iman and went on to discuss how many of her daughters had tragically passed on.

The star revealed one of her girls was Tandi Iman Dupree – who you will know as the queen who fell from the ceiling into the splits (iconic!) – but Tandi sadly passed away at just 27 years old from her battle with AIDS in 2005.

Sahara Davenport

You may not remember this one, but during season 2 of Drag Race we were introduced to Sahara Davenport who was another legendary member of “House of Davenport”.

Sahara was a fan favourite during her season and she blew judges and the audience away with her impeccable dance and pole skills. The queen tragically passed away from heart failure in 2012 at just 27 years old. Hollywood reporter said that Ru was “shocked and heartbroken” by the news and tweeted:

Never occurred to me that we’d ever lose one of my girls. I see them as immortal RuPaul, Twitter

