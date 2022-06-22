Travis and Kourt are getting In My Head with seductive plant-based advert













Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the hottest couples right now and they just got even hotter as they stripped into sexy lingerie for an advert promoting a plant-based diet.

The couple got into bed for the shoot as they munched on vegan chicken together. Reality Titbit has all the details on the campaign with the Blink-182 drummer and reality TV star who is “95% vegan”.

The Great Imposter and Me | Official Trailer | E:60 BridTV 10539 The Great Imposter and Me | Official Trailer | E:60 https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VbZMLzGhbMM/hqdefault.jpg 1036454 1036454 center 22403

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Inside Travis Barker’s vegan CBD company motivated by his near death experience

Kourt and Trav make veganism “sexy”

In a bid to promote veganism, Kravis’ latest shoot together was trying to make veganism sexy and they definitely did just that. During the shoot, the Kardashian sister wore a red and black lace slip dress with a pair of ruby red heels as she took a bite from a chicken skewer.

Travis gives a seductive gaze to the camera as he takes a bite from a slice of pizza lying shirtless.

In another shot, they are in the back of a limo and Kourtney is far more interested in chomping on her chicken than her man, who goes to kiss her neck. The big bucket of chicken says “plant-based chicken for chicken lovers.”

Kourtney has been on a wellness journey for 13 years

The campaign came about at a time when a lot of the Kardashians are being open about their plant-based diet, but Kourtney has been on her wellness journey for a while. During an interview for the plant-based chicken brand, Daring, she explained:

I’ve been on a health and wellness journey for the past 13 years, which has made me super conscious of what I put into my body and my kids’ bodies. Kourtney Kardashain

Kourtney went on to explain her veganism, saying:

I’m not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring. Kourtney Kardashain

Travis most likely has something to do with this too as he hasn’t eaten meat since he was 13 years old and has been a vegan for 15 years.

OMG! Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign is Travis Barker’s lookalike after Mohawk transformation

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images

The pair were called out for their “contradictory post”

Although both celebrities are known for their clean lifestyles, many fans pointed out that their message about consuming plant-based foods might be contradictory.

As they were posing with many of Daring’s products, fans called them out for “eating plan chicken while rocking leather.”

A fan wrote:

How about the leather you wear? Or the leather in the inside of your car?? Asking for a friend 🤔 I mean cows are dying too… Instagram

Another followed:

Eating plant chicken while rocking leather. Pretty sure you wear leather and the seats in that car are probably leather too. Or are we just worried about chickens… Instagram

A fourth one added: “Pretty sure you wear leather and the seats in that car are probably leather too. Or are we just worried about chickens 😅.“

Some of the comments were also laughing at both of the captions, with a fan joking there is “nothing more romantic than breaded plant chicken.”

Although, it is unclear if the stars wear vegan and faux leather, and were in a limo that also had the same.