Travis Barker and daughter Alabama utterly devastated as bulldog Blue dies











Travis Barker, 46, and his daughter, Alabama Barker, are mourning the loss of their beloved French bulldog, Blue. The father-daughter duo is utterly devastated as they grieve the pup who has become part of the family.

The dog was primarily raised by Travis’ youngest daughter Alabama Luella who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Blue’s Instagram has not been updated since May 2018, but his full name was Yung Blue Dawg and he loved “basketball,” “snuggles” and “eating.” The pups’ bio also reads: “I have 3 brothers woof woof, biggie and Elvis and 1 daughter fudge.”

The Blink-182 star and his 16-year-old daughter have shared heartwarming memories of the family pet who they describe as “the best dog” so let’s take a look…

Travis Barker and daughter Alabama left utterly devastated

The canine sadly passed away on Wednesday, November 2, leaving Travis and Alabama devastated. The drummer and his youngest child were photographed grief-ridden as they made their way out of a vet’s office in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The pair wore matching sunglasses and Alabama held dog toys as she wiped away her tears.

Travis shared the sad news of Blue’s death with his 13.2m followers, via his Instagram story. Kourtney Kardashian’s husband shared a clip of him and his daughter petting the pup with the caption: “I’ll miss you Blue. You were the best dog. I was always waiting for you to say something. Love you 4ever boy.”

The first shot Travis shared was of Blue with a broken-heart emoji next to him, while another was of Travis kissing Blue’s head. Travis then shared a snap of Blue snuggled up in blankets with a broken heart emoji, as well as pictures of him kissing his furry friend.

@alabamabarker I miss u more then ever ♬ original sound – L View TikTok

Alabama shares heartfelt tribute to lifelong pet

The teen also shared multiple tributes to Blue, whom she’d had since childhood. Alabama wrote on her Instagram Story: “I love you Blue. You will never understand how much you helped me on my darkest days.” She added, “You slept next to me, the way I would throw your ball and you would run with excitement, or the eyes you had that just touched everybody, I’ll never forget you my baby.”

@alabamabarker I love you my baby, Your mommy loves you more then life could imagine, your going to have the most amazing life in heaven, until we meet again my son I love you more then life itself. 💔 ♬ original sound – AnxietyGangOfficial View TikTok

She then went on to flood her Instagram Story with memories of Blue, including a hilarious video of him howling outside a sliding glass door. Alabama explained in the caption, “He used to scream if I didn’t let him in right away :(.” In another slide she shared a snap of herself from 2014 when she was 8 years old, petting Blue and holding one of the family’s other three French Bulldogs.

Alabama also took to her TikTok account which boasts 2.8 million followers: “I love you my baby. Your mommy loves you more then life could imagine.” She shared in a caption, “You’re going to have the most amazing life in heaven. Until we meet again my son I love you more then life itself.”