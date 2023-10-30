Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian’s ‘relationship’ has finally been addressed. After Travis said Kim K was ‘hot’ in his book, fans thought that’s why she fought with Kourtney Kardashian. However, Kourtney and Travis know the real truth of what happened and he’s now told the truth.

After months of rumors, Travis Barker has now shut down the rumors that Kourtney and Kim are fighting over him. He wrote that Kim Kardashian was “f—— hot” and he kept “secretly checking [her] out” even though he was dating Paris Hilton at the time. So, what’s going on between Kim and Kourt?!

Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian’s ‘relationship’ never existed. They were friends before he began to date Kourtney Kardashian. Kim wrote in 2021, “NO! False narrative!” in response to a fan asking about rumors.

She added: “We’ve been friends for years, and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.” As a result of Travis’ 2016 memoir resurfacing, many thought Travis and Kim were together or dated in the past, but it’s not true.

Now, fans are convinced that Kourtney and Kim have been fighting over the rumors of Travis. He recently shared that Kourtney is aware of his friendship with Kim, who was previously Paris Hilton‘s closet assistant.

Travis called Kim K ‘hot’ in the book

Travis Barker’s 2016 book involved saying Kim K was “f—— hot” and he kept “secretly checking [her] out” even though he was dating Paris Hilton at the time. They were also pictured at a party together in 2007.

His book said Kim K was “eye candy” before noting how he, Hilton, Kim, and others rented bikes. Travis said: “I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl.'”

Travis explained that he and Kim stayed in touch after Amsterdam, but after being back in Los Angeles, he was busy struggling to heal from a broken arm before rounding out Blink-182’s European tour.

He shuts down Kourt and Kim rumors

Travis addressed rumors of Kourtney and Kim. “You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it,” Barker told the outlet, “I shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me.”

The Blink 182 drummer added, “That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on.” He also insisted that his wife does not harbor any ill will over his past comments about her sister.