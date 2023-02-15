Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Valentine’s to flaunt their love, but fans couldn’t help but wonder whether the fur they were wearing was faux or nah.

Although it may seem like the two have been together forever, 2023 marked Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s first Valentine’s as a married couple, so of course they had to make it a special one.

We take a closer look into what vegan Travis had to say about their fashion choices.

Kourtney and Travis celebrate their first Valentine’s as husband and wife

Just like Ben and JLo, 2023 marked Kourtney and Travis’ first Valentine’s as husband and wife. The couple wed in May 2022 after dating since the start of 2021.

In the post, shared with his 7.9 million followers, Travis wrote: “First Valentine’s Day with you as my wife. I love you.”

The slideshow consisted of various snaps of the couple, including rose petals laid out on the bed in the shape of a heart with the couple’s initials ‘K T’ inside.

Kourtney, who has changed her Instagram name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, commented: “First Valentine’s Day with my husband, my forever Valentine.”

It was faux fur, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian confirm

The pair are looking stylish in their matching black coats, but fans were hoping the fur was in fact faux, especially since Travis is vegan.

One follower commented: “Hope that’s fake fur dudes.”

Another said: “You’re vegan is that real fur?” to which Travis replied: “nope.”

Kourtney also follows a largely plant-based lifestyle, although she has previously revealed she “isn’t fully vegan.”

The couple starred in a campaign for the plant-based chicken brand Daring, where she said: “I’m not fully vegan, but Travis has helped me keep to a mostly plant-based diet, which is so much easier with Daring.”

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Commons at Calabasas

Kim Kardashian ditched fur in 2018

Kourtney’s younger sister Kim Kardashian made a vow to ditch fur back in 2018.

On her Snapchat account, before her high school reunion, as reported by The Sun, Kim said: “Hey guys, these nails only mean I’m here in Vegas to see Cher. I have blue nails, this coat is faux fur. That’s my new thing, faux.”

Taking to her Instagram in 2019, Kim revealed she had all of her fur coats remade in faux fur.

In a picture of North in one of her coats, she wrote: “Remember when I wore this! She picked out the same look lol but fun fact- I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur.”

