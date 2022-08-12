











Travis Barker and MGK’s friendship is nearly as long-standing as their careers in the music industry, and they have actually collaborated many times. Let’s take a look at their bromance timeline as the musical duo have an unbreakable bond.

Colson Baker famously known by his stage name, Machine Gun Kelly, is an American singer-songwriter, and actor. His friend and fellow musician, Travis Landon Barker, is known for being the drummer of the legendary rock band Blink-182.

Their very close friendship has led fans to want to know more about how Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker met so let’s find out more…

Photo by CBS via Getty Images

Travis barker and MGK’s friendship timeline as bromance blossoms

MGK and Barker have been friends for over a decade but their work together is a more recent development.

MGK and Travis Barker first met back in 2011 whilst in Los Angeles. At the time, Machine Gun Kelly was leaving a club while Travis was coming out of a tattoo parlour in the early hours of the morning. The random meeting led to multiple more encounters as they decided to hit the studio together.

As MGK explained to triple j, “I was on the other side of Sunset and he either yelled out, or I yelled out ‘Travis!’ … We got in the studio and just didn’t stop recording for a month and a half straight.”

MGK revealed to Zane Lowe on NMD radio, all about how their friendship blossomed: “This whole record started out with one studio session. We’ve been great friends for a decade. So, this was just like, ‘Hey, let’s do a random day of work.’”

The studio session went so well that MGK described the energy of that day as being “so immense.” He even revealed that it “was so powerful that Travis was like, ‘F*** it, I’m blocking out two months of my life and we’re doing this album.”

Barker and MGK get matching tattoos to prove their bromance is skin deep

Their first single together called Papercuts was released in August 2021, and then by September, they released another song, A Girl Like You. Even MGK’s album Tickets To My Downfall was a collaboration between the two, and it was an instant hit.

The bromance got taken to the next level when they got matching tattoos with the name of their next project: born with horns. The pair showed off the new ink on their Instagrams, but hilariously MGK decided to change the name of the album. He posted a video of him breaking the news to Barker on TikTok and first, he asked him if the duo would still be friends “no matter what” before revealing that the new album name would be titled Mainstream Sellout.

Their close knit-friendship has made Machine Gun Kelly feel that Travis Barker has created a “family support system” for him. This is because the pair don’t just spend time together for work but they also spend their free time together as best friends. They often go on double dates with their partners and it appears Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have also become close friends as a result of it.