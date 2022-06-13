











Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker has shaken the internet after posting a throwback photo as fans accuse the star of teasing a comeback.

The musician has hit the throwback gallery and brought back one of the most iconic photos of the group’s era with Tom De Longe, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker. The threesome literally took their pants and jackets off during the promotion of one of their most popular albums to play on the words of the record.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign is Travis Barker lookalike after mohawk transformation

Travis digs into Blink-182 gallery and brings back iconic photo

Reminiscing the good old days, Travis Barker has gone back in time to share with fans one of the band’s most iconic photos. He posted the snap to his 7.4 million Instagram followers.

In a reference to its 2001’s fourth studio album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, the Blink-182 drummer captioned it: “Take off your pants ✈️👖🧥.“

Gathering over 200k likes in less than 24 hours, fans were ecstatic to see signs of Blink-182 celebrating the 21st anniversary of the popular album. The group is currently on an indefinite hiatus but returned in 2020 with their latest song Quarantine.

MORE: Shanna Moakler auctioning engagement ring after ex Travis Barker marries Kourtney Kardashian

A sign of Blink-182’s return?

LOS ANGELES – 2011: Band Blink 182 poses for a publicity photo shoot at the Sound Matrix Studio for their album, Neighborhoods in Orange County, California 2011. Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker(Photo by Estevan Oriol/Getty Images)

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Blink-182 has released a total of 10 studio albums and debuted with Buddha. The band was constantly releasing new songs up until 2001.

After their hit album titled after the name of the band, Blink-182, the group took an eight-year hiatus. They came back in 2011 with their eighth album Neighborhoods.

The group has been coming back with new albums every few years or so. But, now fans are hoping that Travis’ recent Instagram post is hinting at a possible comeback. The comments are begging for a reunion.

“OMG! Are you guys coming back?” one fan wrote.

A second one added: “Oh my God, how many more signs will they give me😢”

“Please make it happen,” one commented. Another one followed: “This is just teasing now!!”

MORE: Meet Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s blended family and children

Is Travis Barker friends with all Blink-182 members?

Fans who have been following the band since the very beginnings of their era know that some of its members have come and gone throughout the years.

Although the band now mainly consists of Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, there are still well-known and beloved members of the band that stole the hearts of many fans.

In 2015, Tom DeLonge left the band and reports claimed the group was not on the best terms with the former guitarist. However, during an interview with Rolling Stones, the 46-year-old drummer cleared the air. He revealed that there wasn’t any bad blood between the two anymore.

“We send funny texts and stuff. The times of bad blood and the misunderstandings between us are so over with. It’s all love. We all three talk, and we’re all friends,” Barker said.

According to People, lead-vocalist Mark Hoppus was the only member of the band who could make it to Travis’ awaited wedding with his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian-Barker. A year ago, Hoppus revealed he underwent chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis and told fans he was ‘cancer-free’ in September 2021. He was recently “grateful” to attend his friend’s nuptials.