Travis Barker does his best supermodel impression to walk runway with Kourtney











New York Fashion Week is in full swing and the latest obsession from the event is all about Kourtney Kardashian and her hubby Travis Barker as they rocked the runway during Kourt’s own fashion show for her latest collab with fashion brand BooHoo.

Not only did we get to see Kourtney strut her stuff we also got to see Travis give the catwalk his best shot as he walked hand in hand with his wife to show his support.

Photo by Gotham/WireImage

Travis rocks the runway with Kourtney

The moment was caught on friends and fans of the pair in attendance at the NYFW event and Kourt’s close friend known as @notskinnybutnotfat shared a video of the pair as they giggled down the runway.

Travis looked cool as always as he wore a leather gilet jacket with matching pants that showed his undies peeking out the top. He paired the fit with some classic black shades and boots.

Kourtney looked very similar to her hubby as she repped a black lace body suit with an oversized leather jacket. Kourt also rocked a pair of black shades as she wore her hair in a sleek bob. Viewers were quick to point out that the couple’s style on the runway was very similar to those in the iconic film, The Matrix – and they weren’t wrong.

The pair were all smiling down the runway as fans showed their support through loud cheers on the sidelines. Click here to see the story of the pair strutting their stuff.

Kourtney’s collab with BooHoo

The event was specifically organized for New York Fashion Week to promote Kourtney’s latest collaboration with BooHoo. Earlier in the day, before the runway, Kourt took to her Instagram stories to share with her followers all of the latest news on her exciting collaboration.

Kourtney made a point of saying that when BooHoo approached her, they told her the project was all about sustainability and that was what initially attracted her attention. The mother of three went on to say:

The fact that it was all about sustainability and about having these conversations, caught my attention.

Kourtney also shared with fans that she did her own research before diving into the project, saying “I am also going to talk to experts all over the world, about worker welfare and textile waste.”

The Kourtney Kardashian Barker BooHoo collection is available now. Click here to see the latest products.

Kourt’s collab with Lemme vitamins

Kourtney is also in the big apple at the moment to promote her other collaboration at the moment with Lemme Vitamins. Kourt appeared on The Today show this week to promote her sponsorship.

Kourtney told the host that, if she wanted to promote a product, it would always be vitamins and supplements so that is what she picked.

They are gummy vitamins that are all-natural and a non-CBD supplement, which spikes energy levels. Kourtney is probably the most health-conscious Kardashian and her company, Poosh, is frequently reporting on the latest health trends and traditions.

