Travis Barker took to Instagram in February 2023 to share that he’s injured his finger “again.”

Given that Travis is not only a reality TV star but an award-winning drummer for Blink-182, his digits are especially important.

Blink-182 is set to embark on a world tour in 2023, and it appears that all of Travis’ prep has caused him a couple of issues when it comes to his fingers.

Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Travis Barker injures his finger

On February 8, 2023, The Daily Mail reported that Travis had injured his finger.

The report added that Travis’ finger looked “broken” and was heavily swollen.

With Blink-182’s world tour fast approaching, any finger injuries are going to be seriously bad news for the drummer.

With his first ring finger injury, he shared a video of himself going to the doctor with Kourtney Kardashian to get an injection.

Travis endures more finger pain

Just when Travis’ fans thought that he was on the mend, the Kardashians star hopped back on Instagram Stories and shared yet another finger injury.

He shared a snap of his swollen ring finger and wrote over the photo: “Again.”

It didn’t appear, from Travis‘ other IG Stories, that he was in too much of a bad way, though. He also shared snaps of some tasty-looking desserts on February 19.

Kravis fans spot missing wedding ring

While Travis was likely to be in a lot of pain with his finger, many fans couldn’t help but notice that the 47-year-old wasn’t wearing his wedding band recently.

The drummer can be seen getting a tattoo on the ‘gram in a February 2023 post. He gets inked while holding his French Bulldog and has tape across two fingers on his left hand.

Some fans took to the IG comments section to ask where Travis’ wedding ring was. However, others were aware he’d removed it due to his injury.

Someone commented: “Waiting for the masses to run with this one as a sign he divorce,” along with a laughing face emoji.

One fan tweeted: “Fingers crossed that Travis barker’s finger will fully recover before their tour starts.”

