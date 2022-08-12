Travis Barker is ultimate multi-tasker as he plays drums while smooching Kourtney Kardashian













Things got steamy between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian during the musician’s drum practice.

Kravis has been keeping fans on their toes ever since the pair started dating as their social media posts have people obsessed.

With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that their recent photo was quick to catch the attention of people on the internet.

View Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share a steamy picture

On August 12, Kourtney took to social media to share a steamy picture of her with her husband. Captioning the post as: “time for drum practice.”

In it, Travis was seen sitting near his drums as Kourtney sat on top of him. The pair looked madly in love and it did not take long for people to start commenting on the same.

As of now, the picture has already received thousands of like with people calling the pair “couple goals”

How long have they been together?

Kourtney and Travis have been together since 2021 but the pair have known each other for a long time. In fact, the musician has even made a couple of appearances in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. This was before they started dating.

At the same time, they have been neighbors for a long time and their kids have been hanging out since they got houses next to each other.

Initially, the pair tried to keep their relationship away from the media, but once they confirmed their romance, they did not hold back with the PDA.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

They have bene trying to have a kid

Those who have been keeping up with Hulu’s The Kardashians would know that Travis and Kourtney have been trying to have a kid together.

The pair revealed they have been meaning to expand their family and welcome another child. The show highlighted their hardships as the duo found out that it would be hard for them to have a kid. In fact, Kourtney and Travis even tried natural therapies trying to get pregnant.

This consisted of staying away from s*x, workout, or coffee. It is unclear how successful their journey has been. However, it could be a topic for the upcoming season of the show.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND