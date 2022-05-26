Kourtney was the first person Travis Barker flew with after tragic plane crash













Last week fans saw Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashians’ wedding unfold as the loved up couple jetted to Italy for their nuptials.

The trip comes almost a year after the Blink-182 drummer overcame his fear of flying after he was involved in a plane crash in 2008.

Thirteen years on from the accident Travis’ now wife Kourtney was by his side as he travelled by plane again last year.

Travis Barker survived tragic plane crash

On 19 September 2008, Travis Barker was one of six people aboard a small flight to Nuys, California. The plane was flying from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, with the accident reported to have occurred during the flight’s take off.

According to a 2008 report by the Los Angeles Times, air traffic controllers claim to have seen sparks as the aircraft took off before it left the runway and crossed a nearby roadway.

Barker was one of two survivors alongside his friend and collaborator, DJ AM. The drummer suffered burns to 65% of his body, and as well as his physical injury also been open with his experience with PTSD.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney was the first person he flew with 13 years on

In August 2021, TMZ reported Travis Barker had got on board a plane again as he and his now-wife Kourtney Kardashian flew to Cabo, Mexico together.

Following the trip, he admitted to Nylon he hadn’t even considered flying again before he met Kourtney.

Barker explained: “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian jetted to Italy for their wedding

Last week the couple were seen to land in Italy alongside the family as they celebrated their nuptials in a ceremony in Portofino.

According to Page Six, Italy was actually the second place Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian travelled to after Mexico. During their trip, they even visited the Italian village they held their wedding ceremony.

Before flying out to Italy, the couple had previously had two other ceremonies. Fans may remember following the Grammy’s last month, the couple exchanged vows without a marriage licence at a Las Vegas chapel.

Earlier this month, they officially said their I dos in Santa Barbara and confirmed their marriage on Instagram by posing alongside a sign which read ‘Just Married’: