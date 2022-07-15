











It appears Travis Barker is on the mend as the Blink-182 drummer surprised fans with a spontaneous appearance at a Machine Gun Kelly concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Barker played the drums during two songs for his first live performance since he was hospitalised and diagnosed with “life-threatening” pancreatitis, as he revealed on social media last month.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for boohooMAN

Kourtney posted video of Travis performing at MGK concert

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram to post a video of her husband performing at the concert. According to msn.com, Travis and Machine Gun Kelly performed Bloody Valentine and Tickets To My Downfall together.

As reported by Billboard, during the performance MGK exclaimed:

Hey, you know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing the drums right now. But guess what he’s doing here? Playing the drums right now!

The performance has been described by fans on Twitter as “iconic”.

Performance comes only weeks after Travis’ health scare

It wasn’t long ago the paparazzi clocked Travis being rushed to the hospital. After fans expressed their concern for the drummer, Barker shared a statement on his health scare:

During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.

Kourtney breaks silence after husband’s health scare

After Travis was hospitalised, the reality star remained silent.

However, through her Instagram stories the reality star has now given her 187 million Instagram followers a health update. She also expressed her gratitude to fans for the many well-wishes. Describing her week as “emotional and scary”, the 43-year-old wrote:

Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, and for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.

Kourtney added: “I am so touched and appreciative.”

