Travis Barker and his kids have a super close bond but his latest Instagram post with daughter, Alabama Barker, has fans questioning his “twin” caption. Blink-182 drummer and Kardashians star Travis shares three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Already a successful musician as a member of Blink-182, Travis rose to further fame on The Kardashians after he and Kourtney Kardashian got together. Nowadays, Kravis enjoys life as a married couple and share their six children with their exes, Shanna and Scott Disick.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Travis Barker posts selfie with Alabama

Taking to Instagram on May 31, 2023, Travis Barker shared two snaps of himself alongside his 17-year-old daughter.

This first photo shows Travis and Alabama pouting and the second sees Travis open-mouthed while his daughter sticks her tongue out at the camera.

The two appear to be spending some quality family time aboard a boat in late May.

Drummer says he and Alabama are ‘twins’

Travis and his pink-haired daughter got his followers talking with their snaps as he captioned the post: “Twin.”

The father and daughter can be seen striking the same pouting pose in the first photo and many took to the comments section to say that their post was “cute.”

Alabama posted red love-heart emojis on her dad’s post.

Fans struggle to see the resemblance

While Travis and Alabama were clearly having a cute father-daughter moment, fans were quick to critique the drummer’s caption.

Some people couldn’t help but say that they think she looks more like her mom, Shanna.

One commented: “She looks more like her mom tbh.”

Another joked on The Kardashians star’s post: “If you had pink hair and lipstick, yeah I could see that lol.”

Some added that Alabama looks like “a beauty queen,” but overall, fans appeared to disagree that Travis and his daughter are “twins.”

One fan wrote: “Na she looks like her beautiful mom.”

Alabama’s mom, who was once crowned Miss USA, has taken to the ‘gram before to share that her daughter is her “mini me.”

