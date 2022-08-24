











Rock star Travis Barker raised concerning questions from fans after he sat on top of a fire hydrant for his latest Instagram post.

The Blink-182 drummer shared two pictures that saw him posing on top of the hydrant on the edge of the sidewalk.

Wearing red trousers, black sneakers and a tee, he wore chain chokers around his neck.

Showing off his ink and body art, fans couldn’t help voice their excitement over him playing with the Foo Fighters in upcoming performances.

However, other fans were concerned over Travis Barker’s pose on the uncomfortable fire hydrant.

Travis Barker’s fire hydrant photo shoot

Uploading the two shots on Tuesday, August 23, the star captioned the post simply with: “Dream like a kid”.

Many followers uploaded emojis in response, ranging from a peach, fire and crown for the musician.

But a large portion of comments were focused on him sitting on the fire hydrant – it is hard to imagine it was a comfortable place to park his derrière.

Music fans appeared to joke over the situation.

One quipped: “You can’t park there mate,” in reference to the funny response to cars being parked in bizarre places.

And many commented the famous Blink-182 lyrics from the song Mutt. “He took the seat off his own bike because of the way that it felt,” appeared in the comments.

Another commented: “OMG Travyy, you getting crazy with the poses though”.

Travis Barker to play for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

The Kardashians — “Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground” – Episode 101 — The Kardashian-Jenner family bring the cameras back to reveal the raw, intimate reality of life and love in the spotlight like never before. Kourtney and Travis, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

In a matter of days, the Foo Fighters’ tribute concerts for Taylor Hawkins are set to begin.

Various musicians and acts have signed up to take part, including Travis Barker, writes RockSoundTV.

On September 3, the huge show will kick off at Wembley Stadium in London. Another performance is on September 27 at Kia Forum in LA, California.

The London event will be livestreamed across the world by Paramount.

Live coverage from London will be available Paramount+ (US), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV’s YouTube Channels (globally) beginning at 11.30 AM EST or 4.30 PM BST.

The show will then be available to watch via demand on Paramount+, and Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD the following week.

