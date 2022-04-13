











The whole “glow up” transformation can be seen in anyone, including celebrities. Travis Barker’s style appears to have recently changed after he started dating Kourtney Kardashian. Let’s take a look at the change in his fashion in recent weeks.

Well, Kourtney Kardashian is a member of the most stylish family in the world, so it would make sense that her style may unconsciously influence on her partner. The couple have paired punky fashion looks together when out and about.

Nonetheless, it appears Travis Barker has made a huge improvement on his clothing style in recent weeks.

Travis transforms his wardrobe

Lately, Travis Barker seems to have been getting out of his comfort zone. The drummer has put aside some of the punk rock aesthetic he’s known for and showed a bolder side.

Previously seen wearing black and a white tank tops, his latest Instagram posts showcase a different style.

As the drummer recently posed for Billboard, he wore a long skirt and blazer for the stylish shoot.

For a touch of humor, Barker replied to his fiancee’s comment on his Instagram by saying: “Thank you for letting me borrow your skirt.”

Blink-182 fans think the drummer has ‘changed’

Wearing a big red coat that was a part of his outfit at the 64th annual Academy Awards, Travis really felt himself. He even matched with the red carpet as he was accompanied by Kourtney.

Even his fans realized such a radical change, and some even commented on the post expressing their thoughts.

One wrote: “Guy used to be punk rock”

“C’mon Travis… Be yourself,” a second added.

“90s Travis Barker would beat the s**t out of 2022 Travis Barker,” a third joked.

Travis Barker’s punk rock image

The star has been known as the “man in black” for always opting for that colour when it comes to his clothing style.

Inked from head to toe, Travis has always liked showing off his tattoos to the world. During the ’90s, the punk star would have a beanie; wearing black jeans, and a white or black graphic shirt or tank top – if not shirtless.

Barker has always been known for his look, but it could be his new relationship has allowed him to expand his style.

Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage