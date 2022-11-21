Travis Barker wins best dad award for daughter Alabama's lavish birthday party











Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama celebrated her 17th birthday early by gathering with her closest friends for a big party. The bash took place six weeks before her actual birthday, which is Christmas Eve. In her early celebration, the teenager showed how her dad Travis could win the best dad award after his sweet gentlemanly gesture.

Alabama Barker’s birthday is on December 24, however, she celebrated it a month in advance.

An early birthday party was a logical choice, as people can be busy with their families during the holiday season (and Christmas Eve). For that reason, the oldest daughter of the Blink-182 drummer decided to celebrate it six weeks early.

Travis Barker, who has a very close relationship with his daughter, showed off his gentleman side before dropping off his daughter at the lavish event.

Alabama Barker celebrates her 17th birthday

On November 24, Alabama took to her personal Instagram account to share a few pictures from her soirée. It was celebrated on November 11 at a West Hollywood nightclub called Nightingale Plaza.

In the carousel of pictures, the 16-year-old showed off her two different outfits of the night, both red and matching her birthday theme. The party saw the attendance of rappers Bhad Bhabie, Heembeezy, and Nardo Wick.

The evening was also attended by her father and musician, Travis Barker. The rock star drove up and opened the car door for his daughter before her grand entrance.

In a message to her 1.6 million followers, she captioned: “They gon say I been actin different, I’m beyond they mental.”

A special shoutout to dad Travis

A week earlier, Alabama posted the first images of her lavish birthday. Surrounded by friends and family, the teenager showed the behind-the-scenes of her big night.

The nightclub was filled with red and black balloons, dancers, and a five-tier birthday cake with her face printed on it. Guests were also all dressed in black, whereas she stunned the party in a bright red dress.

In a message to her dad, who threw the birthday party, she wrote: “Blessed. @travisbarker I love you more than anything.”

The 47-year-old musician also left a comment, replying: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, I [heart emoji] YOU.”

Alabama’s mum Shanna is ‘proud’ of her

Following the recent backlash the teenager had received over her outfits as fans claimed they were “inappropriate for her age”, Alabama’s mother, Shanna Moakler, also took to Instagram to share a message for her beloved daughter.

Before Travis found new love with reality star Kourtney Kardashian, the drummer was in a relationship with Shanna Moakler. The couple met in the summer of 2002 and were together on and off for six years. Together, they have two children, Alabama and Landon.

In a black-and-white portrait of her, she made it very clear to the haters she was “so proud of her”. The model and reality star also encouraged her followers to refrain from commenting, as it was an appreciation post for her daughter.

She captioned: “I came across this photo of my daughter I’m not sure what it’s from but I just thought it was absolutely beautiful.”

“And for the love of God if you don’t have anything nice to say please do not comment because this post is about how proud I am of her.”

