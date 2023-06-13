Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, are working on a new project together after being spotted at a studio. It comes after the Blink 182 drummer married Kylie Jenner’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in April 2022.

Fans are in shock after finding out that Travis and Tyga are collaborating, alongside the rapper’s friend, Alexander “AE” Edwards. As per TMZ, the musicians have been spotted meeting at Travis Barker’s studio multiple times.

So, when did Tyga and Kylie Jenner date, and just how long since they split has it been? The Kardashians viewers are now claiming Tyga will “always be linked” to the reality TV family after he dated Jenner.

Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Travis Barker and Tyga

Travis and Tyga are expected to launch a new music project they’ve been working on in several months. TMZ reports that the duo have been hanging out at Barker’s Calabasas studio, and have been pictured talking a lot in public.

The drummer and rapper were last seen meeting on Tuesday, June 13. And it’s nothing new, as the two have worked on music projects together in the past, such as Barker’s 100 track featuring Tyga, Kid Ink, Ty Dollar Sign, and IAMSU!

Kardashian fans call their collab ‘random’

When fans found out about Travis and Tyga’s music collaboration, many hailed the pairing as “random.” One fan went as far as to say: “TYGA will forever be linked to the Kardashians. They owe him royalties.”

Another simply penned their dissatisfaction on Twitter: “We don’t need it.”

“Random AF,” reacted a fellow Kardashian follower.

“Wow, can’t wait to see Travis Barker teach Tyga how to play the drums and while Tyga teaches him how to rap. Maybe they can call their band “The Rhythmic Disasters”,” said a Twitter user.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Tyga and Kylie were romantically linked when she was 17 and he was 24. After attending Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s wedding, Kylie began hanging out with Tyga and his friends such as Chris Brown and Trey Songz.

In an episode of Life of Kylie, she said there “was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond.” She added: “There was no crazy fight, we just decided … well, I decided that I’m really young.”

In October 2014, Kylie made appearances in Tyga’s social media posts. However, by 2017, the two split for a second time, before Tyga reportedly called for a paternity test on Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, in 2018, as per Capital Xtra.

