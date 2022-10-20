Travis Barker's daughter Alabama ready for spooky season with pumpkin pants











Halloween is just around the corner and Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama is getting ready for spooky season. It comes as she sports some pumpkin pants from the Chrome Hearts X Off White collab.

Barker’s daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, became an extension of The Kardashians when her dad married Kourtney earlier this year. The pair have now formed a blended family with Kourtney’s three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign and Travis’ kids – Alabama, Landon Asher, and Atiana De La Hoya.

Let’s take a look at how Alabama is prepping for Halloween this Fall…

Alabama ready for spooky season with pumpkin pants

The teen donned a leather black bikini top with flat straps which featured a plunging neckline. Alabama teamed the top with high-waisted denim orange pants from Chrome Hearts’ collaboration with Off White.

The piece had the iconic Chrome Hearts black crosses along the front and back of the pants. Whilst the look isn’t explicitly a Halloween costume it’s certainly in the realm of one as the pumpkin-colored pants scream ‘spooky season.’

Fans flooded the comments section with heart-eye emojis and love hearts.

Her friends also hyped her up in the comments, with Jordyn Woods’ sister Jodie writing “helloooo” and “mine.”

Olivia Pierson also shared the love as she wrote “Queen 🔥.”

Kourtney and Travis dress up as True Romance characters for Halloween

Alabama was born on December 24th, 2005, and is named after the True Romance character Alabama Whitman. For last Halloween, Kourtney and Travis recreated the looks of Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette who are characters in the movie.

In May, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna reacted to the news they dressed up as character’s from the 1993 movie.

She told Us Weekly at the time: “What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie.

“I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

Who is Alabama Barker?

If you recognize Alabama, it’s probably because she’s always on your TikTok FYP. You may also have seen her from Meet the Barkers with her dad, mom, and siblings.

The MTV reality series aired for two seasons from 2005 to 2006 with Alabama only appearing in Season 2.

The teen has also followed in her dad’s footsteps as she breaks into the music industry. Alabama dropped her debut single titled Our House in 2017. She released another track, Heartbreaker in October 2018.

The aspiring singer told Entertainment Tonight: “My dad helped me learn about music a lot, and also just watching him on tours always made me more confident and happy.”

Alabama Barker becomes PLT Brand Ambassador

At 16 years old, many fans can’t believe Alabama is working at such a young age, but she is certainly a hustler. Barker is making waves in the fashion industry as she became a Brand Ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, which is a fast-fashion retailer, aimed at 16 to 42-year-old women.

Upon announcing the news Alabama shared to Instagram: “I’m SO excited to finally announce I am @prettylittlething’s newest Brand Ambassador Stay tuned…”

However, Alabama’s ad for PrettyLittleThing was banned in the UK due to “inappropriate” content, as per The Sun.

An advertising body critiqued the images for portraying a child in a “sexual” way. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said: “We considered that a number of her poses were also likely to be considered as sexual.”

ASA continued: “In several images, Ms Barker was shown lying on a bed and in one of them she was licking her lips in a sexually suggestive manner.”

PrettyLittleThing said they “did not intend to sexualize Ms Barker and disagreed that she was portrayed in a sexual manner”.