Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker’s ex, appeared to throw shade at Khloé Kardashian by claiming she had plastic surgery. Detailing her recent fitness progress and journey, Shanna uploaded photos of her body transformation online. However, fans began commenting about a resemblance between the two stars – and Shanna had a few things to say about it.

Shanna Moakler has a lot of history with Travis Barker. Even though the drummer is now happily married to Kourtney Kardashian and merging both families, Shanna has previously aired her own opinions on their new relationship.

Even though there isn’t any bad blood between the Kardashians and Shanna, the Meet The Barkers alum isn’t afraid to speak her mind about her thoughts on the famous family.

In her latest Instagram post, the 47-year-old claimed Kourtney’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian had surgery.

Shanna Moakler shades Khloé Kardashian

On December 13, Shanna Moakler went to her personal Instagram account to share an update on her fitness goal with her 391k followers.

“Down 20! 10 more to go to hit my fitness goal!” she wrote in her caption. As fans began to throw compliments and applaud her dedication, others were comparing her to Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian is siblings with the current wife of Shanna’s ex-husband, Travis. While the blended family has a good relationship, it doesn’t necessarily include Shanna.

For that same reason, the Meet The Barkers alum didn’t hold back answering to comments comparing her with The Kardashians star. Many claimed the two reality stars looked alike, as they both have the same length of hair and even a similar color.

“Girl, Khloé got the same face,” one said, to which Shanna replied back, “I think her surgery came out beautiful!”

Another follower added: “Literally thought that was Khloé Kardashian”. The 47-year-old then fired back, saying, “Khloé doesn’t even look like Khloé. What are you people smoking lol.”

Kardashian fans didn’t doubt to jump to defend their favorite reality star as “they look nothing alike”. Other fans took to the comments section to reassure Shanne she didn’t need to lose weight since she looked “perfect”.

Khloé, as well as her famous sisters, has been targeted to get plastic surgery in the past. During an appearance at the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, the 38-year-old admitted to getting a nose job.

The Good America founder said she felt ‘offended’ by the internet trolls, as she had only gotten that done – and the rest was thanks to working out.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit reached out to Khloé Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Travis and Shanna’s relationship

Shanna and Travis married in 2004. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to her at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. The couple also had a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding.

However, just like in any relationship and marriage, Travis and Shanna went through a lot of ups and downs. The former couple filed for divorce only two years after their wedding but got back together twice before their final split in 2008.

Their split wasn’t necessarily amicable, and there was a lot of drama between the two. Nonetheless, Travis and Shanna are now successfully co-parenting their two children, Landon Asher Barker and Alabama.

Travis is also very close to his step-daughter, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, who Shanna shares with former partner Oscar De La Hoya.

Nonetheless, Travis is now married to reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. The two had been good friends and neighbors before getting together – with him appearing on episodes of KUWTK!

