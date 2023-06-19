All eyes are turning to Shanna Moakler after Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy at Travis Barker’s concert on the weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been in wedded bliss since tying the knot in 2022, but the Blink-182 drummer’s ex, Shanna Moakler, has been consistently bombarded by Kravis fans ever since.

Shanna, Travis’ second wife, has had mixed reactions to the couple’s relationship in the past, but the former pageant queen is now clarifying that not all of her online posts are responses to her ex-husband’s marriage.

The mother of three captioned a stunning selfie with a vague message fueling rumors she’s less than pleased about Kravis’ pregnancy, but she’s hit back to clear the air.

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

Shanna Moakler posts cryptic message ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy reveal

Kourtney broke the pregnancy news to her husband 1990s style by holding up a huge sign reading: “Travis, I’m pregnant”, in a nod to Blink-182’s music video for All The Small Things.

It comes after weeks of speculation due to Kourtney’s recent fashion choices: baggy clothing. The mom of three also directly addressed pregnancy rumors by clarifying that she experienced weight gain to due IVF attempts, but never admitted she was already expecting.

As with every Kravis news, fans immediately dash to the social profiles of Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, and Shanna for potential juicy reactions.

Shanna hasn’t shared her opinion on the pregnancy, but she’s tired of the internet linking her every move to the couple.

“This too shall pass,” she captioned a selfie uploaded on the same day as the reveal.

One user commented that she is “butthurt over Kourtney”, but another person defended that the image was posted before the announcement.

That being said, Shanna revealed she has known about the pregnancy “for weeks.”

A second person added: “Why does everybody keep saying her post is about the f****** Kravis baby? Who cares? The Kardashians want this attention…just stop!”

Shanna clarified that her cryptic caption was about her parents and that she already knew Kourtney was pregnant. “I’ve known for weeks this is not new news to me,” she revealed.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Shanna Moakler posts heartfelt tribute on Father’s Day

Countless celebrities took to Instagram to show love for their father figures on June 18, and Shanna was no exception.

She didn’t dedicate a post to Travis despite co-parenting Landon, Alabama, and Atiana together, but gave a shoutout to her father, Dr John Moakler, instead.

“You are the most amazing man and father, I wish so badly I could be by your side,” she captioned a throwback photo from her wedding. “Couple more weeks…how lucky I am to have you as a dad.”

Dr Moakler, a dentist, reportedly suffered a stroke and contracted Covid in 2021 but his current health is unknown. Shanna confirmed her mother, Gail, passed away in early January 2023. She was 77.