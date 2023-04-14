Travis Barker’s marriage to Melissa Kennedy has caught the attention of fans in 2023 as footage of his three weddings to Kourtney Kardashian airs on Hulu.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022 three times and their romance is the focus of their new series – ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

Kravis makes no apologies when it comes to packing on the PDA and declaring their love for one another.

While Kourtney hadn’t ever married before, Travis has two ex-wives, so let’s find out more about his previous marriages.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia

Travis’ first marriage

Travis found fame in rock band Blink-182 in 1999 following the release of their album, Enema Of The State.

Two years later, Travis married for the first time.

He and Melissa Kennedy tied the knot in 2001. However, they divorced less than a year later.

Travis went on to marry Shanna Moakler in 2004 and they had two children together, Landon and Alabama Barker.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Who was Travis’ ex Melissa Kennedy?

According to Melissa Kennedy’s IMDb page, she was born in the same hometown as Travis, Fontana, California.

She was born in 1982 which means she’s 41 years old now.

Travis is six years older than his ex, at 47 years old.

Melissa is listed in the credits of two Blink-182 series, Blink 182: The Urethra Chronicles 1 and 2.

Melissa Kennedy now

While Travis went on to find further fame as Blink-182’s drummer, Melissa took a totally different career path in life.

Nowadays she’s an accomplished author and TEDx speaker. Her book, The Innovation Revolution, was published in 2017.

Her LinkedIn page states that she’s worked at Cisco for over five years and prior to that worked in marketing.

Melissa writes that she’s based in Denver, Colorado. She previously worked in North Carolina.

She can be found on Twitter @kmelissakennedy.

WATCH TIL DEATH DO US PART ON HULU NOW