









Travis Barker has paid a heartbreaking tribute to the victims of the plane crash that almost took his life. More than a decade after the fatal incident, the Blink-182 drummer overcame his fear of flying thanks to his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

On September 19, 2008, Travis Barker and longtime friend and collaborator DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) set off together on a private jet. They embarked on the flight after performing together at an event in Columbia, South Carolina. The two were also joined by Travis’s security guard Charles ‘Che’ Still and his assistant Chris Baker.

However, devastation struck.

Both employees and the two pilots on board tragically died upon impact and smoke inhalation, while Travis and Adam survived the crash. One year later, Adam died from a drug overdose in a further heartbreak.

Marking 14 years since the incident, Travis has made a heartbreaking tribute to his friends on social media.

A tragic incident

14 years ago, Travis Barker’s plane crash saw Charles and Chris die upon the impact, and the two pilots died from smoke inhalation.

They were returning from South Carolina, following their TRV$DJAM’s gig at a concert in Five Points. After the two pilots aborted takeoff, the plane crashed into an embankment and erupted into flames on a highway.

The National Transportation Safety Board‘s investigation recorded the crash as an accident. The tires burst into flames during takeoff, leading to the pilots aborting at high speed, which is not recommended procedure.

Travis and Adam were the only survivors, both with second and third-degree burns. They spent weeks in the hospital and underwent several surgeries. The drummer suffered burns on 65 percent of his body. While he also had a long recovery journey physically, he mentally struggled to cope with the incident. The star reportedly was diagnosed with PTSD and had suicidal thoughts, writes Buzzfeed.

DJ Adam, the second survivor, sadly died from accidental drug overdose in 2009, medical examiners determined, writes CNN.

A heartbreaking tribute – “Gone but never forgotten”

On September 20, Travis took to Instagram Stories to pay tribute to his three friends on the anniversary. As one of the few survivors of the incident, the Blink-182 drummer still remembers it vividly.

He began by posting a piece of artwork with a cross and praying hands that had their names over the top. The message reads: “Rest in Pece Lil Chris, Che, DJ-AM.” The musician added various pictures of his friends and ended with a heartwarming picture of himself laughing with Chris and Adam on his Stories.

Fans of Travis also began posting messages of support on the difficult day.

Kourtney Kardashian helped Travis with his fear of flying

Travis did not fly on a plane until August 2021, but his wife, Kourtney helped him overcome his fear. The drummer joined her as well as her mom Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble on a trip to Cabo, Mexico.

In a message to Kourtney as both posed in front of their private jet last year, he captioned: “With you, anything is possible.”

He also told NYLON he felt “invincible” with Kourtney.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you.

“I want to go to Italy with you, I want to go to Cabo with you, I want to go to Paris with you,I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” Travis recalled.

“And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

You can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

