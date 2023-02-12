Before his days of musical stardom, Travis Barker and his father Randy were dealt a heavy blow when Travis’ mom Gloria passed away before the would-be drummer had started high school.

WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead

Best known for his influential drumming style which has seen him tour the world with Blink-182 for several decades now, Travis Barker had a rather tough childhood.

From losing his mom Gloria Barker at a young age, to a phone call with his father Randy that pre-empted a plane crash that almost took the rock star’s life, Travis’ life has seen a fair share of turmoil thus far.

Travis Barker lost his mom at a tragically young age

Having bought Travis his first drumkit when he was just four years old, Gloria was Travis’ first and most influential music inspiration when the Blink-182 star was growing up.

Though, as Travis revealed on Instagram in 2014, Gloria passed away just one day before her son was due to start high school, three months after having been diagnosed with Sjogren Syndrome.

Paying tribute to his late mom on Mother’s Day 2014, Travis described how her passing had affected him, writing: “I was devastated to say the least and have thought about her & missed her everyday since.”

“Kiss your Mom’s today if you got one ,love them while they are here,” the drummer added.

SEE MORE: Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama unrecognizable as rock chick in throwback pics

Gloria Barker’s inspiring words motivated Travis

Before her passing, Gloria was able to pass on a piece of advice to her son in a discussion that Travis went on to say was pivotal to his eventual success.

Speaking to Vice in 2015, Travis shed some light on his final conversation with his mother: “I really followed the last words she (Gloria) told me. ‘Play the drums and don’t care about anything else in life but doing the things you love’.”

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

“I did that. I did it in an unforgiving way, I didn’t care what anyone told me, and my mind was made up. I almost felt like she was orchestrating things upstairs, I don’t know if it’s fate.”

In the years since Gloria’s passing, Travis has gone on to become a family man himself.

Travis and his former wife, Shanna Moakler, have two children together – Landon and Alabama Leuella Barker, though he is now married to reality star Kourtney Kardashian following his and Maokler’s 2008 split.

Travis confided in father Randy Barker moments before harrowing plane crash

Travis’ 2015 interview also revealed the haunting details of an ominous phone call between himself and his father Randy, in which Travis accurately predicted he was about to be in a plane crash.

The crash, which took place in September 2008, saw the tragic passing of two members of staff and two further passengers.

Though Travis survived the crash, he recalled the exact words he said to his dad on the phone, moments before takeoff: “Dad, I have the worst feeling about this flight. I just want to tell you I love you. If anything happens make sure the kids are taken care of.”

Unsurprisingly, the traumatic incident still affects Travis some 15 years later, and he and his wife Kourtney could be seen praying together before a recent flight to Milan.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.