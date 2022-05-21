Travis Barker's memoir sparks theory he moved to Calabasas for Kim not Kourtney













Travis Barker’s memoir has sparked a theory among fans that he actually moved to Calabasas for Kim Kardashian – not Kourtney as he said.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney’s momager Kris Jenner told her about a sweet confession Travis had made to her.

She said the Blink-182 drummer once told her he had moved to Calabasas to be with Kourtney … years before they got together.

Friends before lovers

The pair were friends and neighbours for years before romance blossomed between them.

They got engaged on their first anniversary when Travis staged a romantic beach proposal and then ‘married’ in a whirlwind ceremony in Las Vegas, before later legally saying “I do” in Santa Barbara this month.

They’re now in Italy with their loved ones for a rumoured third wedding celebration, but fans have raised questions about his past with Kourt’s little sister Kim.

People were moved when Kris told Kourtney about Travis’ true intentions for relocating to Calabasas after the breakdown of his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kris told her daughter: “Do you want to know the real reason why he moved to Calabasas? He said, ‘Because I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn’t even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn’t date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her’.”

It all seemed like a fairytale, and Kravis’ constant PDAs show just how happy they are to finally be together, but fans have found mentions of Kim in Travis’ memoir that make them wonder why he really moved to Calabasas.

Travis recalls romance with Kim

Travis wrote in his 2015 autobiography Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums that he’d briefly dated Kim a year before his big move.

Within its pages he also referred to Kim as “f**king hot” and “eye candy” as well as admitting he had a “crush” on her.

He’d been recalling a trip to Amsterdam he took in 2006 with then-girlfriend Paris Hilton and Kim, who was working as the hotel heiress’ closet organiser at the time.

And he admitted that despite dating Paris, he was secretly lusting after Kim.

He wrote: “We all checked into our hotel and then rented bicycles and rode all over Amsterdam – that’s what you do there. It was me, Lil Chris, my drum tech Daniel, Paris, and Kim.

“We all got high as a kite at a coffee shop. Then we rode over to the Absinthe Bar, and then the red-light district.”

He added: “I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it. I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f**king hot’.”

Travis also recalled how he had given Kim advice concerning her hope to land a reality show with her family (Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired in 2007) as he’d previously filmed his own show Meet The Barkers with then-wife Shanna in 2005.

Travis penned: “She wanted to do a reality show because she thought her family was interesting, and obviously she was right.

“I respected her hustle. She was meeting with Ryan Seacrest, and she wanted to know what doing a show was like. ‘It’s hectic’, I told her, ‘You have no privacy. It’s not just you and your family in the house. It’s really personal, and it can be really f**ked up’.”

After Travis and Paris broke up, he briefly reunited with Shanna before they went their separate ways once more, and he started talking to Kim after her sex tape with Ray J was released to the world in early 2007.

Travis wrote about how he “wanted to be nothing but a gentleman” with Kim and recalled taking her out for lunch dates and dinners.

Kim even modelled for his Famous Stars and Straps clothing line in 2008.

Travis also spoke of Kim going over to his house, them going swimming together and watching the fireworks on Fourth of July, and of going to visit her and her family at their clothing store Dash, which could be how he first met Kourtney.

The drummer wrote of how he and Kim were “really sweet around each other” and that she’d often call him up when they were apart to say she wanted to see him again.

Travis and Shanna ended up reuniting once again, but he admits he found himself still wanting to see Kim, which allegedly caused trouble between the two women, with Travis saying Shanna poured a drink over Kim when they ran into each other at one of Carmen Electra’s parties.

And despite everything, he says things never got physical between him and Kim, with him saying “it just wasn’t meant to be”.

Travis later told Us Weekly in 2015: “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

He also told the publication: “I had a crush on her and we were flirtatious but nothing ever happened. She was so kind and polite, I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip!

“When I see her, I give her a hug and wish her the best and there’s no awkwardness. Because God knows, when you hook up, s**t gets awkward!”

Kim says she never hooked up with Travis

Kim was once quizzed about her past with Travis during a Q&A with her fans.

One person outright asked her: “Did you hook up with Travis Barker?”

And she replied: “NO! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

Fan speculation

Fans are now wondering if the story Travis told Kris about moving to Calabasas for Kourtney was actually about Kim.

