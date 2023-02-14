Travis Barker’s ‘missing wedding ring’ sparks breakup rumors on Valentine’s Day as KUWTK fans are worried that Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink 182 hubby have broken up.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021 and first said “I do” at their version of a Grammys after party, held at a chapel in Las Vegas. However, as no license was involved the duo revealed it was “practice” for their courthouse ceremony held in Santa Barbara in May 2022.

Let’s take a look at why Travis Barker hasn’t been wearing his wedding ring lately…

Why isn’t Travis Barker wearing his wedding ring from Kourtney?

Travis Barker worried fans by taking off his wedding ring in a photo he shared of him and his dog. The image instantly sparked rumors that the loved-up duo had split up around Valentine’s Day. Especially as the caption to the image reads “Just the two of us” along with a dog emoji. Fans believed Barker was newly single and it was now just ‘him and his dog.’

However, upon closer inspection, it is clear that Barker’s fingers were strapped together after suffering an injury. His ring finger and middle finger were taped together on his left hand.

Despite the injury, some fans could only concentrate on the fact that his ring finger was missing any jewelry. Fans flooded the comments section asking where his ring had disappeared to, with one user pondering: “Wait… where’s the ring?”

Other fans defended Travis and explained that he’s only not wearing his wedding ring because he’s “obviously” wounded. According to The U.S Sun, Travis himself responded to the rumors reportedly writing: “My ring finger is swollen, dislocated and black and blue.”

Thankfully the PDA-obsessed couple can carry on making out in peace, after all, it’s a “beautiful thing” – Kourt’s words not ours!

How did Travis Barker injure his fingers?

Blink-182 have begun a string of concerts before they officially begin the United States tour in May 2023. Sadly, at the very beginning of the tour dates, Barker seriously injured his fingers.

Fans grew concerned earlier this week when Travis tweeted an expletive, he then followed up with more information. On February 8, he explained on Twitter: “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments.”

It is not currently known whether Barker’s injury would have any impact on the band’s tour.

GRV Media has contacted Travis Barker’s representatives for comment.

