Travis Barker's sweet gesture sees Kourtney Kardashian label him "most incredible human"













Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are the “It” couple right now and they just keep on getting cuter and cuter. The usually un-affectionate Kardashian sister called the Blink 1-8-2 drummer “the most incredible human I know” after he adorably went to her father’s grave to ask for his permission to marry her.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the heartwarming story as well as Kourtney’s adorable response and plans for the future.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Travis visited Rob’s grave to ask for her hand in marriage

During the latest The Kardashians episode Kris warmed all of our hearts when she spoke about the adorable steps Travis decided to take before asking Kourtney to marry him, Kris explained:

He came over and he asked for her hand in marriage and I was like literally…I want to cry now except Mario’s doing my makeup. It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad and I just lost it. Kris Jenner, The Kardashians

The sister’s father died in 2003 just two months after he was diagnosed with cancer and the girls have kept him close to their hearts, frequently mentioning and remembering him on their social media and on their show.

Kourtney called him “the most incredible human I know”

The entire family were touched by Travis’ adorable action with Kim refusing to get too emotional however, as she “didn’t want to ruin her makeup” – we totally get it, girl. However, it appears Kourtney was the most touched, a fan tweeted:

The fact that Travis went to Rob Kardashian’s grave to ask him for Kourtney’s hand in marriage is actually so beautiful. Twitter

To which Kourtney responded, “most incredible human I know” with teary eyes and heartbreak emojis.

🥺🥺💔most incredible human I know https://t.co/u2qWsGxliO — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) May 5, 2022

Kravis aren’t technically married yet

After the whole world thought that Kourtney Kardashian was finally a married woman, the couple shared photos of their intimate night.

In the caption, Kourtney has made it clear by saying that she and Travis married but “with no license”.

Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kourtney wrote in the caption. Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

On the other side, the groom’s caption was the infamous quote “What happens in Vegas”.

Kris Jenner, who once stopped Kourtney’s almost wedding with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, laughed at the couple as she commented “Hahahahha” with laughing emojis.

As per Kourtney Kardashian’s comment, she simply wrote: “Best night of my life”.

What I’ve learned from @kourtneykardash … don’t settle for bullshit. The right one will come along and treat you like you deserve. #Kardashians pic.twitter.com/5tf60uUaH7 — tye. (@immabottomSTILL) May 5, 2022

