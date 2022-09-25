









Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker paid tribute to his nephew Brandt with a series of family photos after his tragic death.

Travis Barker, who took to Instagram to upload the moving photos, admitted he was “gonna miss [Brandt]” following his nephew’s death.

Brandt, who was believed to be around 34 years old, was the son of Travis’ sister Randalai Barker, making him the rock star’s nephew.

At this stage, Brandt Barker’s cause of death is not yet known. According to a family obituary online, it appears he may have passed away on September 4, 2022, at home. It writes how Brandt was “so incredibly loved and [will be] so incredibly missed”.

Travis Barker’s tribute to nephew Brandt

The 46-year-old posted four photos on Instagram on Saturday, September 24, in tribute to his young family member.

Captioning the pictures with, “Rest in Peace Brandt. Gonna miss you,” he added a praying emoji.

In the first photo, we see Travis, with his fingers in a cast. He is sitting behind the wheel next to young Brandt. The drummer has blonde and black dreadlocks, and his sleeve tattoos can also be seen in the picture. Brandt, sitting next to him, leans over and cheekily pokes his tongue out at the camera.

In another snap, we have a young boy – believed to be Travis – next to young Brandt who is holding plastic drumsticks. It’s likely a special occasion such as Christmas Day due to the decorations and wrapping paper.

In the final photograph Travis shared, a toddler sits on the lap of a young man. He helps the infant ‘play the drums’ with the wooden sticks. Due to Travis Barker’s early start with the instrument, it’s also likely it’s him holding onto his young nephew Brandt at the time. However, this hasn’t been confirmed officially.

Over on Randalai’s Instagram, which appears to not be active anymore, there are birthday posts for her son from 2017 and 2018.

Fans send condolences to Travis and his family

After hearing the tragic news online, fans of the star wrote to him on the Instagram post to send their thoughts and prayers.

While many simply posted praying hands emojis as a show of respect, one wrote: “I am SO so sorry for your loss,” with a broken heart emoji.

A second added: “My condolences brother”, and a third said they were “sending love”.

Kourtney’s friend Simon Huck also took time to post a comment offering support over the sad news.

Travis’ daughter Alabama also paid tribute on her Instagram Stories last night.

Sharing her dad’s moving post, she wrote: “I miss you more than ever. I wish I was there for you more, I’m sorry I failed you.

“I love you, brandt @brandtbarker”.

Brandt is survived by his mom Randalai, sister Kellsey and her partner Bret, niece Quinn and pets Buddie and Mowgli. As well as, brothers Kevin and Joshua, grandparents Randall and Gene, aunt Tamara, and Uncle Travis Barker with Kourtney Kardashian. Read more here.

Travis also paid tribute to friends’ after plane crash

It comes just six days after the musician paid tribute to his friends who passed away in a tragic plane crash 14 years ago.

Travis, who has a fear of flying after being involved in a devastating airplane accident, had only managed to get back on a flight after meeting his now wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Earlier this week, he posted a tribute on his Instagram Stories to those who lost their lives on the private jet on September 19, 2008.

The drummer’s security guard Charles ‘Che’ Still and assistant Chris Baker, as well as the two pilots, tragically died after the impact. DJ Adam Michael Goldstein, longtime friend of Travis, survived the wreck with him, however, he died a year later.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the NSPL at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

