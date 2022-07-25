Travis Barker's 'wall of fame' chair post with Kourtney causes total fan confusion













Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have found themselves as the topic of conversation yet again due to a peculiar Instagram story posted by Travis earlier today.

Being the popular influencers they are, uploading multiple story’s per day is the norm, so it’s no surprise that followers want to know the inside scoop on each one.

If you’ve come across Travis’ ‘wall of fame’ chair Instagram story or you missed it and want to know more – here’s what we know…

What are the ‘wall of fame’ chairs?

Travis’ Insta story showed a wall full of chairs – sounds crazy we know. However, these weren’t just your average chair, as each of them had their own plaque dedicated to a certain somebody.

Travis and Kourtney have earned their own spot on this wall, as the story showed a plaque saying “Travis & Kourtney”, and a second one with the date of their anniversary – 05/15/2022.

The story has began a debate on Reddit, with users questioning what these chairs are.

The thread started with a user asking: “Do any of y’all know what this is? Travis posted a pic of him and Kourtney’s name on a chair hung up on the wall…”

One Reddit user isn’t so sure on the wall, as they wrote: “Yeah this is scary and weird. Like final destination 2022.”

Where are the ‘wall of fame’ chairs?

If you live in the Santa Barbara area – good news, you can check out the wall for yourself!

The ‘wall of fame’ is located at Tre Lune- Montecito, CA. Tre Lune is an Italian restaurant which serve classic Italian dishes such as pizza, pasta and antipasti.

In an interview with The Santa Barbara Independent, Tre Lune’s restaurant manager, Leslee Garafalo, explained the meaning behind the unique décor. He said:

We have close to 300 chairs on the wall for our customers who love eating here and who’ve been eating here for years. We like to thank our customers, and they get a kick out of it.

Garafalo also told the newspaper that Gene Montesano, owner of Tre Lune, has one standard that you need to meet to feature on the wall – which is being “cool.”

Travis and Kourtney deserve their place on the wall

If being cool is the main criteria – Travis and Kourtney have definitely earnt their place on the wall.

Although they only began dating publicly in 2021, they have had their fair share of memorable moments since then. Their relationship has caught the attention of the world, from their crazy PDA to their iconic photoshoots – we can’t get enough.

One of their most iconic moments is when Kourtney became a tattoo artist just for him, and tattooed ‘I Love You’ onto his arm.

Another one of our fave Kravis moments is when the pair eloped to Vegas to get married by the one and only Elvis. The photos were nothing short of legendary, as they were snapped wearing matching leather jackets and black sunglasses inside the chapel.

